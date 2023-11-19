Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support.





Quant Yen Edge - GBPJPY Trading Bot

Welcome to Quant Yen Edge - Your Precision Trading Companion for GBPJPY

Step into the realm of cutting-edge financial technology with QuanticX, your ally in sophisticated algorithmic trading solutions. We are thrilled to introduce Quant Yen Edge, an innovative, long-short trading bot, expertly crafted for the volatile GBPJPY currency pair.

Tailored specifically for the GBPJPY pair, ideal for traders who demand precision and agility.

No complex adjustments required - fine-tuned for immediate deployment.

Seamlessly integrates with our flagship product, Seaguard, for an enriched trading experience.

Holistic Strategy: A vital part of our comprehensive Forex portfolio, Quant Yen Edge works in harmony with Seaguard to navigate the unique challenges of the Forex market.

Rigorous Testing: Subjected to the same exacting testing standards as all our top-tier products, including robustness testing methods such as walk-forward matrix, Monte Carlo tests, and cross-validation, ensuring reliability and performance.

Transparent Risk Management: Empowers you with the ability to set your trading risk according to your personal risk tolerance.

Round-the-Clock Support: Our dedicated team is available 24/7 for any assistance with setup or inquiries.

Strategic Advantage with Quant Yen Edge:Key Features:

Symbol: GBPJPY

Timeframe: 1H

Spread: Designed to perform efficiently across both ECN (Raw) and Standard Accounts

Experience the power of Quant Yen Edge and Seaguard as part of our expansive Forex portfolio. This portfolio features a diverse array of expert advisors (EAs) to cater to both long and short strategies in various market conditions.

Interested in exploring our full range of trading tools? Contact us directly, and we will be delighted to provide you with access to our complete suite of advanced trading solutions - at no cost.

Join us at QuanticX and elevate your trading strategy with Quant Yen Edge, your dedicated tool for mastering the GBPJPY market dynamics.