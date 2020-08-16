Trend Power for MT4

4.75

Trend Power Indicator is an indicator which helps to identify trend direction and its power by using moving averages ZigZag pattern and correlations of tradable instruments. It provides trend power data with user-friendly interface which can be read easily and fast.

 

This indicator by default is configured for trading of Adam Khoo's (Piranhaprofit) strategies. It saves mass of time for searching of tradable pairs by his strategies. It indicates when all required moving averages are alignment (Price > 6EMA > 18EMA > 50EMA > 200SMA and so on). Also, it indicates number of correlated pairs by moving averages alignment.

 

Trend Power Indicator supports many powerful features:

  • Trend direction identification by moving averages alignment at trading timeframe and higher timeframe;
  • Trend power identification by moving averages alignment at trading timeframe and higher timeframe;
  • ZigZag Pattern identification (Higher high and higher low for bullish and opposite for bearish);
  • Correlation identification by moving averages alignment of correlated pairs;
  • Calculating amount of total correlated pairs (base and quote);
  • Calculating amount of total correlated pairs with base currency;
  • Calculating amount of total correlated pairs with quote currency;
  • Calculating of trend power scores;
  • Powerful notification system by Email, Mobile Push and MT4 Alert Window;
  • Unlimited scaling of indicator visual objects for better viewing;
  • Support of high resolution (4K) screens;
  • User – friendly interface;
  • And much more (see indicator's properties);


To test this indicator use MT5 version of it. MT4 tester is limited with using of many currencies pairs at the same time but they are needed for proper work of indicator.


Relative links:


Additional indicators for trend trading:


Communication:

  • Join Take Profit Channel to get latest news and updates.
  • Join Take Profit Group to discuss products of author.
  • If you want new feature contact me please.


Take profit!

Reviews 4
Nitin Suvarna
1594
Nitin Suvarna 2025.04.15 04:17 
 

This is a must have tool for every forex trader specially the correlation part is just a game changer. Use it with CSM pro for top results

OLIVER GYILA
2531
OLIVER GYILA 2021.05.12 14:31 
 

The second product that i bought from Aleksandr. Very good product. Together with CSM Pro, they give a very powerful trend detection

cvdestyfx
2945
cvdestyfx 2021.01.29 03:56 
 

A very useful indicator for trend trading. Customer support is also good.

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
5 (4)
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Currency Strength Meter Pro Dashboard for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
5 (15)
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs a
MA Bounce Strategy for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
The MA Bounce Strategy is a strategy that seeks to long FX pairs on a strong uptrend as they bounce off their MA support and shorting FX pairs on a strong downtrend as they bounce off MA resistance. The best suitable periods of moving averages for that strategy are 18, 30, 50. This indicator helps to identify and find place for potential market entry by MA bounce strategy.  More information about  MA Bounce Strategy can be read by this link  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743037 .  By defaul
Currency Strength Meter Pro for EA MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies.   The   indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; The indicator is created and optimized for using it externally at an Expert Advisors or as a Custom Indicator inside your programs. Fo
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
4.3 (10)
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs a
Trend Power for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Power Indicator is an indicator which helps to identify trend direction and its power by using moving averages ZigZag pattern and correlations of tradable instruments. It provides trend power data with user-friendly interface which can be read easily and fast.   This indicator by default is configured for trading of   Adam Khoo's   ( Piranhaprofit ) strategies. It saves mass of time for searching of tradable pairs by his strategies. It indicates when all required moving averages are align
Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs a
News Scalping Executor for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Experts
News Scalping Executor is an advisor which helps to trade news with high impact and huge volatility. This advisor helps to create two opposite orders with risk management. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. To be profitable with this type of trading you should choose the most volatile types of news such as: GDP, CPI, Unemployment Claims, Interest
News Scalping Executor Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Experts
News Scalping Executor Pro is an advisor which helps to trade news with high impact and huge volatility. This advisor helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading yo
Currency Strength Meter Pro for EA MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. The indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; The indicator is created and optimized for using it externally at an Expert Advisors or as a Custom Indicator inside your programs. For di
Chart State Saver for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
Chart State Saver for MT4 is utility which helps to save states of all your charts even if they will be closed. And then all saved charts' states can be easily loaded back to charts. It stores templates for each particular currency pair and automatically applies them to charts once they will be opened at next time. Also they can be applied to the charts by your own needs. Thus you can close any chart at your MT4 without scaring to lose chart's data like drawls, messages, chart styling and so on
MA Bounce Strategy for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
The MA Bounce Strategy is a strategy that seeks to long FX pairs on a strong uptrend as they bounce off their MA support and shorting FX pairs on a strong downtrend as they bounce off MA resistance. The best suitable periods of moving averages for that strategy are 18, 30, 50. This indicator helps to identify and find place for potential market entry by MA bounce strategy. Read   More information about  MA Bounce Strategy . By default MA Bounce Strategy indicator is configured for trading of M15
News Scalping Executor Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you shou
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sh
Currency Strength Meter Pro Dashboard for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Chart State Saver for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
Chart State Saver for MT5 is utility which helps to save states of all your charts even if they will be closed. And then all saved charts' states can be easily loaded back to charts. It stores templates for each particular currency pair and automatically applies them to charts once they will be opened at next time. Also they can be applied to the charts by your own needs. Thus you can close any chart at your MT5 without scaring to lose chart's data like drawls, messages, chart styling and so on
Filter:
Nitin Suvarna
1594
Nitin Suvarna 2025.04.15 04:17 
 

This is a must have tool for every forex trader specially the correlation part is just a game changer. Use it with CSM pro for top results

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6739
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2025.04.15 18:51
Thanks for your review.
Gavin Rissetto
308
Gavin Rissetto 2022.08.19 05:05 
 

It does the job for me handy.

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6739
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2022.08.19 10:58
Thanks for review. Do you have any ideas how to improve indicator to get 5 stars?
OLIVER GYILA
2531
OLIVER GYILA 2021.05.12 14:31 
 

The second product that i bought from Aleksandr. Very good product. Together with CSM Pro, they give a very powerful trend detection

ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
6739
Reply from developer ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH 2021.05.12 17:12
Thanks for review.
cvdestyfx
2945
cvdestyfx 2021.01.29 03:56 
 

A very useful indicator for trend trading. Customer support is also good.

Reply to review