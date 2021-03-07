MA Bounce Strategy for MT4

Chart State Saver for MT4 is utility which helps to save states of all your charts even if they will be closed. And then all saved charts' states can be easily loaded back to charts. It stores templates for each particular currency pair and automatically applies them to charts once they will be opened at next time. Also they can be applied to the charts by your own needs. Thus you can close any chart at your MT4 without scaring to lose chart's data like drawls, messages, chart styling and so on