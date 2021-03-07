MA Bounce Strategy for MT4
- Indicators
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ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH💎 HELPFUL INFORMATION 💎
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🛑Personal Email: n0mad@xakep.ru 👈
- Version: 1.15
- Updated: 8 January 2026
- Activations: 5
The MA Bounce Strategy is a strategy that seeks to long FX pairs on a strong uptrend as they bounce off their MA support and shorting FX pairs on a strong downtrend as they bounce off MA resistance. The best suitable periods of moving averages for that strategy are 18, 30, 50. This indicator helps to identify and find place for potential market entry by MA bounce strategy. Read More information about MA Bounce Strategy. By default MA Bounce Strategy indicator is configured for trading of M15 timeframe with background (context) H1 timeframe. It saves mass of time for searching of tradable pairs by MA bounce strategy. This indicator is well complemented with Trend Power indicator.
Very Important:
- You shouldn't blindly trade all signals which are provided by indicator. Indicator helps to find potential entry setup and then this entry setup should be validated by trader according MA Bounce Strategy.
- Also this indicator helps to trade Trend Continuation Strategy.
- This indicator requests historical data of all 28 major currency pairs for correlation identification.
- MT4 tester does not allow to work with multiple currency pairs at the same time. Therefore correlation system is not working at tester but it is required at MA bounce Strategy identification. Use MT5 tester for testing purpose instead of MT4.
MA Bounce Strategy Indicator supports many powerful features:
- Trend direction identification by moving averages alignment at trading timeframe and higher timeframe;
- Trend power identification by moving averages alignment at trading timeframe and higher timeframe;
- ZigZag Pattern identification (Higher high and higher low for bullish and opposite for bearish);
- Correlation identification by moving averages alignment of correlated pairs;
- Condition by amount of total correlated pairs with base and quote currencies;
- Condition by amount of total correlated pairs with base currency;
- Condition by amount of total correlated pairs with quote currency;
- Condition by trend power scores;
- Conditions by moving average bounce;
- Notification before exact bounce by specified distance between moving average and current candle price;
- Notification exactly at bounce time;
- Many algorithms for identification of good quality of bounce;
- Bounce can be identify by multiple moving average periods at the same time;
- Support of all moving average types (SMA (Simple averaging), EMA (Exponential averaging), SMMA (Smoothed averaging), LWMA (Linear-weighted averaging));
- Support of any applied price of moving average (CLOSE, OPEN, HIGH, LOW, MEDIAN, TYPICAL, WEIGHTED);
- Powerful notification system by Email, Mobile Push, MT4 Alert Window and Graphical Arrows on chart;
- Multi pairs monitoring at the same time for MA Bounce Strategy from one instance of indicator on single chart;
- Candlestick patterns identification;
- Pinbar pattern;
- Engulfing pattern;
- Consolidation pattern (coming on future releases);
- Currency Strength Meter conditions (coming on future releases);
- Moving averages sloping angle (coming on future releases);
- No crosses between moving averages at least (N) last candles (coming on future releases);
- Fibonacci retracement levels identification (coming on future releases);
- And much more (see indicator's properties);
Relative links:
- Read this User Guide to get full information.
- MT5 version of this indicator
Additional indicators for trend trading:
- Trend Power for MT4 - It helps to identify trend direction and its power by using moving averages ZigZag pattern and correlations of tradable instruments.
- Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4 - It helps to identify strong and weak currencies.
- Chart State Saver for MT4 - It helps to save and manage states of all charts even if they would be closed.
- News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4 - It helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news.
Communication:
- Join Take Profit Channel to get latest news and updates.
- Join Take Profit Group to discuss products of author.
- If you want new feature contact me please.
Very Good.