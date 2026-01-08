MA Bounce Strategy for MT5

The MA Bounce Strategy is a strategy that seeks to long FX pairs on a strong uptrend as they bounce off their MA support and shorting FX pairs on a strong downtrend as they bounce off MA resistance. The best suitable periods of moving averages for that strategy are 18, 30, 50. This indicator helps to identify and find place for potential market entry by MA bounce strategy. More information about MA Bounce Strategy can be read by this link https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743037By default MA Bounce Strategy indicator is configured for trading of M15 timeframe with background (context) H1 timeframe. It saves mass of time for searching of tradable pairs by MA bounce strategy. This indicator is well complemented with Trend Power indicator.


Very Important:

  • You shouldn't blindly trade all signals which are provided by indicator. Indicator helps to find potential entry setup and then this entry setup should be validated by trader according MA Bounce Strategy.
  • Also this indicator helps to trade Trend Continuation Strategy.
  • This indicator requests historical data of all 28 major currency pairs for correlation identification.


MA Bounce Strategy Indicator supports many powerful features:
  • Trend direction identification by moving averages alignment at trading timeframe and higher timeframe;
  • Trend power identification by moving averages alignment at trading timeframe and higher timeframe;
  • ZigZag Pattern identification (Higher high and higher low for bullish and opposite for bearish);
  • Correlation identification by moving averages alignment of correlated pairs;
  • Condition by amount of total correlated pairs with base and quote currencies;
  • Condition by amount of total correlated pairs with base currency;
  • Condition by amount of total correlated pairs with quote currency;
  • Condition by trend power scores;
  • Conditions by moving average bounce;
    • Notification before exact bounce by specified distance between moving average and current candle price;
    • Notification exactly at bounce time;
      • Many algorithms for identification of good quality of bounce;
    • Bounce can be identify by multiple moving average periods at the same time;
    • Support of all moving average types (SMA (Simple averaging), EMA (Exponential averaging), SMMA (Smoothed averaging), LWMA (Linear-weighted averaging));
    • Support of any applied price of  moving average (CLOSE, OPEN, HIGH, LOW, MEDIAN, TYPICAL, WEIGHTED);
  • Powerful notification system by Email, Mobile Push, MT4 Alert Window and Graphical Arrows on chart;
  • Multi pairs monitoring at the same time for MA Bounce Strategy from one instance of indicator on single chart;
  • Candlestick patterns identification;
    • Pinbar pattern;
    • Engulfing pattern;
    • Consolidation pattern (coming on future releases);
  • Currency Strength Meter conditions (coming on future releases);
  • Moving averages sloping angle (coming on future releases);
  • No crosses between moving averages at least (N) last candles (coming on future releases);
  • Fibonacci retracement levels identification (coming on future releases);
  • And much more (see indicator's properties);


Relative links:


Additional indicators for trend trading:


Communication:

  • Join Take Profit Channel to get latest news and updates.
  • Join Take Profit Group to discuss products of author.
  • If you want new feature contact me please.


Take profit!

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CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556 Full Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It projects higher-timeframe candle structure, CRT trap levels, session levels, previous period highs and lows, pivot points, and a real
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News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sh
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Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
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