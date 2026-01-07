Currency Strength Meter Pro for EA MT4

Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. The indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD.


By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm:

  • The value above 60 means strong currency;
  • The value below 40 means weak currency;

The indicator is created and optimized for using it externally at an Expert Advisors or as a Custom Indicator inside your programs.

For direct usage as an indicator there are several special versions for it:


Currency Strength Meter indicator supports many powerful features:
  • Currency Strength Meter Graph (shows strength of currencies with graphic lines);
  • Allows to calculate average currency strength from specified timeframes;
    • Many algorithms for calculation of currencies strength (MACD, RSI, CCI, RVI, MFI, Stochastic, DeMarker, Momentum);
    • Moving average smoothing (allowed to smooth result with specific algorithms);
    • Latency (allowed to calculate currency strength with specified interval, thus it takes less time for calculation);
    • And much more (see indicator's properties);


    The indicator needs history data of all 28 major currency pairs and 9 timeframe.

    Use the Expert Adviser DownloadHistory28a9.ex4 to download market history data automatically: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/728216.


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