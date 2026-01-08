Chart State Saver for MT5

Chart State Saver for MT5 is utility which helps to save states of all your charts even if they will be closed. And then all saved charts' states can be easily loaded back to charts.


It stores templates for each particular currency pair and automatically applies them to charts once they will be opened at next time. Also they can be applied to the charts by your own needs. Thus you can close any chart at your MT5 without scaring to lose chart's data like drawls, messages, chart styling and so on.

Now you can keep only the necessary charts open at terminal and close not needed at particular time. This ability allows to work only with actual charts. It saves trader time by avoiding to recover chart's state and also speed up terminal 's work by closing of not needed charts. This utility allows to store charts' states at cloud storages and use them from any terminal at any place and time. Therefore you can trade from home, work, guests and have your own configured charts.


Chart State Saver for MT5 supports these features:

  • Automatic loading of a chart state when it is opened;
  • Manual reloading of a chart state by hotkey (useful after temporal drawing on a chart);
  • Easy and Quick saving of charts' state by hotkey;
  • Possibility to change hotkeys for all commands;
  • Possibility to use the same charts' states at different instances of MT5 simultaneously;
  • Possibility to keep charts' states files at cloud storages and use them from different instances of MT5s on different computers;
  • Windows and MacOS support;
  • Automatic saving of a chart state on close of chart (at development state);
  • And much more (see indicator's properties);


Relative links:


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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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News Scalping Executor Pro for MT4
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News Scalping Executor Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
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ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
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News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sh
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ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
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Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
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