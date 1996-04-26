The Dawn Trend indicator is not prone to redrawing or any other type of erroneous display. Sharp price fluctuations, as well as noise around average prices, are ignored.





Perhaps, trend indicators can be called the main ones, since classic trading involves looking for trends. Many classics of trading in financial markets have developed their systems specifically to search for market trends.





This indicator embodies the implementation of a trend indicator. Which fixes a certain direction of changes in quotations. The trend can be upward and downward. In an uptrend, the price rises, and in a downtrend, accordingly, it falls.





Benefits.

Allows you to determine the current trend;

Using the indicator, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market;

The indicator can be used along with oscillators as filters;

Flexible settings of the indicator allows you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions.