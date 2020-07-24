Easy Automatic Closing

5
The utility is designed to close and delete positions when the specified loss/profit values are reached in the currency/percentage of the Deposit.

The chart displays a panel with information: profit/loss on the account, the number of open positions, and total positions in lots.

Parameters:

  • SHOW THE DASHBOARD - TRUE - Yes, FALSE - No.
  • CURRENCY PAIRS - TRUE - All, FALSE-Current. 
  • STOP PROFIT IN $ OF THE DEPOSIT - Profit value in the Deposit currency.
  • STOP LOSS IN $ OF THE DEPOSIT - Loss value in the Deposit currency.
  • STOP PROFIT IN % OF THE DEPOSIT - Profit value as a percentage of the Deposit.
  • STOP LOSS IN % OF THE DEPOSIT - Loss value as a percentage of the Deposit.
  • DELETE BUY STOP -  TRUE - Yes, FALSE - No.
  • DELETE SELL STOP  -  TRUE - Yes, FALSE - No.
  • DELETE BUY LIMIT  -  TRUE - Yes, FALSE - No.
  • DELETE SELL LIMIT  -  TRUE - Yes, FALSE - No.
  • CLOSE BUY  -  TRUE - Yes, FALSE - No.
  • CLOSE SELL  -  TRUE - Yes, FALSE - No.
  • CLOSE PROFIT  -  TRUE - Yes, FALSE - No.
  • CLOSE LOSS  -  TRUE - Yes, FALSE - No.
  • SLIPPAGE FOR ORDERS -  SLIPPAGE.
  • MAGIC FOR CLOSE -  MAGIC.


Reviews 1
jose20
27
jose20 2026.05.05 09:45 
 

gracias por la herramienta,a mi me gustaría que se cerraran todas las posiciones al llegar al t/p o s/l,no que se cierren una a una

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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jose20
27
jose20 2026.05.05 09:45 
 

gracias por la herramienta,a mi me gustaría que se cerraran todas las posiciones al llegar al t/p o s/l,no que se cierren una a una

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