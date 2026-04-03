Command Center

How EA Works : https://youtu.be/EV3Rilud3BQ

MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768117

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167977

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167978


Command Center [tambangEA]

Professional Multi Pair Trading Terminal Dashboard


Problem

Most traders lose speed and clarity because their workflow is fragmented.

They scan one chart for signals.

They open another chart for confirmation.

They check news on a website.

They monitor exposure somewhere else.

They switch between panels just to manage positions.

This creates delay.

Delay creates hesitation.

Hesitation creates mistakes.

A good trading workflow needs one thing above all: control.

You need to see the market, understand the current state, measure strength, monitor risk, and execute from one place without losing context.

That is where most basic trading panels fail.

They can place orders, but they do not function as a real operational dashboard.


Solution

Command Center [tambangEA] is built as a true trading terminal dashboard.

It transforms one chart into a complete market control station where you can:

scan multiple symbols in real time

inspect the state of the selected pair

confirm directional context with strength analytics

monitor economic news and market headlines

control execution from one unified interface

track account condition, floating result, exposure, and session status

Instead of working with disconnected tools, you work from one structured environment.

The dashboard is designed around a professional flow:

Scan → Validate → Confirm → Execute → Manage

This helps you trade with more discipline, more visibility, and less friction.


Benefits

Faster market reading

The multi-pair scanner lets you evaluate many instruments at once without changing charts.

Better decision structure

You are not forced to guess blindly.

The dashboard organizes state, bias, trend, range, strength, and news in one place.

Cleaner execution workflow

Action controls are available directly inside the terminal, so you can react without losing your market view.

Stronger situational awareness

You see not only price context, but also session timing, economic news, market headlines, and account condition.

Better operational discipline

When information is grouped clearly, you are less likely to overtrade, chase random movement, or miss important context.

More professional trading environment

This is not just a button panel.

It is a structured command interface built for traders who want a more serious workspace.


Features

1. Multi Pair Scanner

2. Pair State Machine

3. Analytics / Strength

4. Economic News Dashboard

5. Market News Feed

6. Execution Controls

7. Account and Exposure Monitoring

8. Session Awareness

9. Professional Layout


Why This Product

There are many tools that can place trades.

Very few tools can help you operate the market like a command center.

Command Center [tambangEA] stands out because it is designed as a complete operational workspace, not a simple execution panel.

It gives you:

one-chart workflow

multi-symbol visibility

structured pair analysis

integrated strength context

economic news awareness

market headline awareness

action controls

live account monitoring

This product is especially valuable for traders who:

monitor many instruments

prefer dashboard-based operation

want more structure in live trading

need speed without losing market context

want a professional terminal-style environment inside MetaTrader

If your goal is to trade with a cleaner process, stronger visibility, and a more serious command interface, Command Center [tambangEA] is built for that purpose.


Disclaimer

Command Center [tambangEA] is a trading terminal dashboard and market workflow tool. It is not a guaranteed profit system.

Trading Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and other leveraged markets involves significant risk. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses are possible.

This product is designed to improve:

workflow

visibility

execution efficiency

situational awareness

operational control

All trading decisions remain the full responsibility of the user.

Always test on a demo account first, verify broker conditions, and apply proper risk management before using on a live account.

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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
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Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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