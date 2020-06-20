The Blue Eagle indicator gives a signal of a trend change, showing signals. High probability of a successful trend, it can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio. The indicator does not redraw and is not late; it can be used both for piping on small periods and for long-term trading.





The Blue Eagle indicator is designed to analyze price movements with a given amplitude, displaying only the most important reversals, which greatly facilitates the evaluation of charts. The arrows show the candle on which the last signal is fully formed, additional settings are also implemented in the indicator. The indicator algorithm works using open prices, and you can work with a zero bar.





Blue Eagle has advanced settings that allow you to most accurately adapt it to the required currency pair and timeframe. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.