Market Maker Signal Days MT4

Short Description 

Auto-marks high-probability reversal days directly on your chart — extremes, chain signals, CIB watchlist triggers, and Trade Day arrows, scored and color-coded in real time.

Built as a companion to the MARKET MAKER REVERSAL Scanner , this indicator shares the identical detection engine, scoring system, extreme hierarchy,
and context logic — synced 1:1 to the scanner 

WHO IS THIS FOR?
Traders studying or practising the Stacey Burke ACB methodology who want signal labels painted directly on their price chart — for live analysis, plan
building, and in particular for backtesting and trade review, where seeing the signal, its score, and what followed on subsequent bars is invaluable.

Full Description 

Turn your chart into a reversal-day scanner — no second window, no manual marking.

Signal Days On-Chart reads your price history and stamps every qualifying reversal setup straight onto the candle it belongs to — direction, timing, and a 1–5 star confidence score, all at a glance. Built for traders who track high/low-of-month and high/low-of-week reversal structure and want it visible the moment a bar closes.

Why traders use it

  • See it, don't calculate it. Every signal is labeled on the bar itself — no cross-referencing a separate panel or spreadsheet.
  • Score-ranked, not just flagged. Each setup carries a 1–5 star strength rating built from extreme location, signal type, and timing — filter out the noise with one input.
  • Chain signals stand out. High-conviction "chained" setups (extreme + close confirmation) are visually distinguished from single-factor signals.
  • CIB Watchlist built in. CLOSE IN BREAKOUT setups are tracked separately as forward-looking "in play" triggers, with their own extreme-only qualification rule.
  • Trade Day marker. A dedicated label + directional arrow highlights the day the setup is actually actionable — not just when it printed.
  • FDTM & Prior-Day-Close levels. Key intraday reference levels are drawn automatically, so your level-based context is on the chart without extra tools.
  • Fully skinnable. Four built-in themes (Gray / Dark / White / Custom) plus per-element color controls for every signal type, tier, and extreme marker.
  • Built to stay out of your way. Toggle signal rows, meter rows, arrows, and extension lines independently — show only what you trade.

Signal types detected

  • Inside Day
  • 3-Day Breakouts (3HC / 3LC)
  • CIB / Weekly CIB (CLOSE IN BREAKOUT)
  • FRD / FGD (fade setups)
  • Outside Day (Day 0)
  • Chain (multi-factor confirmed) signals

Works on any symbol and timeframe chart — signals are calculated from the Daily timeframe regardless of the chart you attach it to.

⚠️ This is a technical analysis and chart-marking tool. It does not place trades and does not guarantee results. Past patterns are not a guarantee of future performance — always combine with your own risk management.

⚙️ Input Parameters

General

Parameter Description
Color Theme Gray (MT4 default) / Dark / White / Custom
Lookback Number of daily bars scanned back for signals (default 60)
Min Strength Minimum star rating (1–5) required for a signal to display (default 3 = STRONG)

Signal Type Filters

Parameter Description
Show Inside Day Toggle Inside Day signals
Show 3-Day Breakout Toggle 3HC/3LC breakout signals
Show CIB Toggle Close in Breakout signals
Show FGD/FRD Toggle fade-setup signals
Show Day 0 Toggle Outside Day signals
Show Chain Only Display only confirmed chain (multi-factor) signals
Check Monthly Include monthly extreme qualification
Check Weekly Include weekly extreme qualification

CIB Watchlist Logic

Parameter Description
CIB Extreme-Only Tradeable Require CIB signals to sit at a genuine extreme before scoring as directional
Show In-Play Triggers Draw non-extreme CIB setups as watchlist-only markers

Weekly Template

Parameter Description
Use Template Day Bonus Apply the Wed/Thu structural bonus to backside setups

Labels & Display

Parameter Description
Show Label Master switch for all on-bar text
Show Signal Row Display signal name / direction / timing row
Show Meter Row Display the score breakdown row
Show Arrows Show directional arrow glyphs
Show Ext Line Draw the close-price extension line
Show Meter Legacy alias for Show Meter Row

FDTM Levels

Parameter Description
Show FDTM Levels Draw First-Day-of-Trading-Month high/low levels
FDTM High/Low Color Line colors for FDTM levels
FDTM Style / Width Line style and thickness
FDTM Scan Bars How far back to search for the FDTM reference bar

Trade Day

Parameter Description
Show Trade Day Show the "Trade DAY" label on the actionable day
Show Trade Day Arrow Show a directional arrow at the Trade Day
Trade Day Font Size Label text size
Trade Day Buy/Sell/Neutral Color Colors by direction

Prior Day Close Line

Parameter Description
Show Prior Day Close Draw a stepped prior-close reference line
Prior Close Color / Style / Width Line appearance
Prior Close Scan Bars How many days back to draw

Fonts, Layout & Colors

Parameter Description
Font Size Base label text size
Below Bar Draw labels below the bar instead of above
Row Gap (ATR) Vertical spacing between stacked labels, in ATR units
Arrow Gap (ATR) Spacing between arrow glyphs and price
Max Stack Per Group Cap on stacked labels per bar before "+N more" collapses them
Buy / Sell / Watch / Wed / Chain / In-Play Color Per-signal-type colors
Tier 1–5 Color Colors for ALERT → ELITE confidence tiers
COM / HCOW / OW / HOM Color Extreme-marker colors

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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
PZ Day Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
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Market Maker Reversal Scanner MT4
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Indicators
Product: Market Maker Reversal Scanner v3.2 (MT4) 1. Product Title  Market Maker Reversal Scanner - Multi-Symbol MT4 Panel 2. Short Description   Scans your whole Forex, Index & Commodity watchlist for high-probability reversal setups at market extremes — scored, ranked, and alerted in one on-chart panel. 3. Full Description  Stop hunting for reversals one chart at a time. Market Maker Reversal Scanner is a multi-symbol scanning panel for MetaTrader 4 that continuously watches an entire univers
Market Maker Reversal Scanner MT5
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Product:   Market Maker Reversal Scanner v3.2 (MT5) 1. Product Title  Market Maker Reversal Scanner - Multi-Symbol MT4 Panel 2. Short Description   Scans your whole Forex, Index & Commodity watchlist for high-probability reversal setups at market extremes — scored, ranked, and alerted in one on-chart panel. 3. Full Description  Stop hunting for reversals one chart at a time. Market Maker Reversal Scanner is a multi-symbol scanning panel for MetaTrader 4 that continuously watches an entire unive
Market Maker Signal Days MT5
Siyasanga Stephen Mabokela
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Short Description  Auto-marks high-probability reversal days directly on your chart — extremes, chain signals, CIB watchlist triggers, and Trade Day arrows, scored and color-coded in real time. Built as a companion to the MARKET MAKER REVERSAL Scanner , this indicator shares the identical detection engine, scoring system, extreme hierarchy, and context logic — synced 1:1 to the scanner  WHO IS THIS FOR? Traders studying or practising the Stacey Burke ACB methodology who want signal labels paint
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