Buy Sell Zones 2
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 27 June 2020
- Activations: 5
Buy Sell Zones
Simple indicator for moving BUY / Sell Zones and Buy / Sell Signals generated with indicator
moving Buy and Sell zones : Closest zone is wide and clear : Red for Sell zone , Green for Buy zone >>> old far zones are in bold lines
:::BUY Zones (GREEN) appear only in UP Trend and disappear in DOWN Trend
:::SELL Zones (RED) appear only in DOWN Trend and disappear in UP Trend
input parameters :::
index bars : bars range for zone calculation
levels : number of zones
Up move/Down move arrows
mail and message Alerts !!
used on any symbol
used on any timeframe
example used on M30 EURUSD with index = 20 and levels =5