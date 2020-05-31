LQEV Oscillator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
LINEAR QUADRATIC ESTIMATION OF VELOCITY OSCILLATOR
Linear quadratic estimation (LQE) is an algorithm that generates predictions of unknown variables observed over time using statistical noise and other inaccuracies and predicts a single measurement more accurately than those based on it.
linear quadratic estimation of velocity oscillator shows trend.
You can use this oscillator all pairs and on all timeframes.
Better results are H1 and H4.