Aggression On Bars

4.67

Imagine a Buy and Sell Pressure monitor on your chart that shows in REAL-TIME this data, bar by bar?

Well, imagine no more. We present you an exclusive creation of Minions Labs: Aggression On Bars indicator. On every new bar on you chart this indicator will start counting in real-time the BUY/SELL pressure and present this data statistics directly inside your chart. As soon as a new bar is created in your chart, the counter restarts. Simple and effective. Just watch the video to see it running live.

The only recommendation is that the Symbol being analyzed - and this is because of the nature of the market not the indicator itself - it should be Liquid, otherwise you will obviously be having wrong readings and whipsaws every time.

NOTE: If your Broker doesn't provide Times & Sales data this indicator WILL NOT work. Check the screenshots below to how identify if your Broker has Times & Sales (Times & Trades) enabled.


TRADING IDEAS

  • Safe entering on candlestick patterns.
  • Safe entering on Mean Reversions.
  • Safe entering on Counter-trend trading.
  • As a Confirmation Indicator

SETTINGS

  • Delta percent (BUY versus SELL) to start the monitoring. The values are up to the trader according to his/her strategies, asset being traded, timeframe, time of the day, etc. There is NO right value. Threshold being hit, the timer starts counting how many seconds elapsed within the threshold chosen.
  • Time elapsed to stop the monitoring (when to stop counting the BUY/SELL data).
  • Do you want to force the counting stop/restart on every new Bar?
  • Volume Type to use in monitoring: Real Volume or Ticks.
  • Text Styles for the realtime monitor: Color for Buy/Sell/Idle/Winning sides.
  • Labels Positioning: X/Y offsets on chart, Font type and Font size.


Not sure if this indicator is for you? No problem, just try our DEMO version FREE of charge: Aggression on Bars DEMO

* Due to the new MQL5 policy developers cannot provide DEMO versions to the general public here in this website anymore.


EA FRIENDLY

Just call this indicator with iCustom() following the parameters list found on the last screenshot below. To read the values of the indicator use the following Buffers:
  • #0 = BUY Volume data
  • #1 = SELL Volume data
  • #2 = Delta between BUY and SELL (in %)
  • #3 = Is the Delta within the user defined threshold (1=YES / 0=NO)
  • #4 = Time elapsed within the threshold (in seconds)
  • #5 = Signals a BUY, when Delta reaches the threshold in buffer #3 - this buffer will contain the ASK price, otherwise, ZERO.
  • #6 = Signals a SELL, when Delta reaches the threshold in buffer #3 - this buffer will contain the BID price, otherwise, ZERO.

All buffers are set with ArraySetAsSeries() as TRUE, so the "zero" elements of the buffers are the data from the current/most recent bar.


Reviews 6
Huynalvak de Sá Almeida
45
Huynalvak de Sá Almeida 2021.11.14 00:07 
 

Bom indicador... Parabéns !!!

marcus vasconcellos
117
marcus vasconcellos 2021.02.27 17:41 
 

Excelente, funciona tranquilo no mini indice e no mini dolar.

Thomas Hahn
125
Thomas Hahn 2020.06.15 09:08 
 

Idea is pretty good but doesn't work with my broker as you need to get special information submitted by him. Unfortunately I've it seen first after ordering :-(

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The Metatrader 5 has a hidden jewel called Chart Object, mostly unknown to the common users and hidden in a sub-menu within the platform. Called Mini Chart, this object is a miniature instance of a big/normal chart that could be added/attached to any normal chart, this way the Mini Chart will be bound to the main Chart in a very minimalist way saving a precious amount of real state on your screen. If you don't know the Mini Chart, give it a try - see the video and screenshots below. This is a gr
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
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Huynalvak de Sá Almeida
45
Huynalvak de Sá Almeida 2021.11.14 00:07 
 

Bom indicador... Parabéns !!!

Flavio Javier Jarabeck
361733
Reply from developer Flavio Javier Jarabeck 2021.11.14 01:11
Obrigado pelas palavras de incentivo! Dá pra ter toneladas de ideias com esse indicador, não?
Um grande abraço!
;)
marcus vasconcellos
117
marcus vasconcellos 2021.02.27 17:41 
 

Excelente, funciona tranquilo no mini indice e no mini dolar.

ajlfigueira Tv
38
ajlfigueira Tv 2020.07.29 23:50 
 

quais corretoras ele funciona??

Flavio Javier Jarabeck
361733
Reply from developer Flavio Javier Jarabeck 2021.02.27 13:31
A maioria das Brasileiras, não posso citá-las pelas regras do Fórum...
Thomas Hahn
125
Thomas Hahn 2020.06.15 09:08 
 

Idea is pretty good but doesn't work with my broker as you need to get special information submitted by him. Unfortunately I've it seen first after ordering :-(

Douglas S
181
Douglas S 2020.06.11 01:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ricardomga
16
ricardomga 2020.06.05 23:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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