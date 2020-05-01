The Hull Moving Average is not very well know in novice and maybe in intermediate trading circles, but it is a very nice solution created by the trader Alan Hull - please visit www.AlanHull.com for full details of his creation. The purpose of this moving average is to solve both problems that all famouse and common moving averages have: Lag and Choppiness.

The implementation we did has, apart of the Period configuration and Price type to use in the calculations, a "velocity" factor, which could be useful when you want to preserve the period being analyzed and even though speeding things a little bit, so you can calibrate your Hull Moving Average to the strategy/analysis you have in hand.

If you didn't hear about Hull Moving Average we suggest you to give it a try, you could be surprised and pleased with the results.





SETTINGS



Hull Moving Average period (bars) to use in calculation

Velocity to use. Default 100% = Normal/Classical calculation.

Price Type to use in calculation: Open, Close, High, Low, Median (H+L/2), Typical (H+L+C/3), Weighted (O+H+L+C/4).







If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached! Ever!





Live Long and Prosper!

;)