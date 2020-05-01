Hull MA

4.63

The Hull Moving Average is not very well know in novice and maybe in intermediate trading circles, but it is a very nice solution created by the trader Alan Hull - please visit www.AlanHull.com for full details of his creation. The purpose of this moving average is to solve both problems that all famouse and common moving averages have: Lag and Choppiness.

The implementation we did has, apart of the Period configuration and Price type to use in the calculations, a "velocity" factor, which could be useful when you want to preserve the period being analyzed and even though speeding things a little bit, so you can calibrate your Hull Moving Average to the strategy/analysis you have in hand.

If you didn't hear about Hull Moving Average we suggest you to give it a try, you could be surprised and pleased with the results.


SETTINGS

  • Hull Moving Average period (bars) to use in calculation
  • Velocity to use. Default 100% = Normal/Classical calculation.
  • Price Type to use in calculation: Open, Close, High, Low, Median (H+L/2), Typical (H+L+C/3), Weighted (O+H+L+C/4).


If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...   

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached!  Ever!


Live Long and Prosper!

;)

Reviews 27
Marco Antonio
48
Marco Antonio 2026.06.12 18:21 
 

Muito bom.

RobRussel
14
RobRussel 2025.08.09 21:07 
 

Great Indicator! Helps me alot with entries and exits.

Alejandro Roal
19
Alejandro Roal 2024.08.07 21:19 
 

I have been using this indicator for a while now and it works great...

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.93 (29)
Indicators
For those who struggle with overbloated Volume Profile/Market Profile indicators, here is a solution that contains only the Point of Control (POC) information. Super-fast and reliable, the Mini POC indicator presents this vital information visually within your chart. Totally customizable in splittable timeframes, type of Volume, calculation method, and how many days back you need. SETTINGS Timeframe to split the POCs within the day. Volume type to use: Ticks or Real Volume. Calculation method .
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Auto Support and Resistances
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4.57 (70)
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Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable. SETTINGS Timefr
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Inside Bar Radar
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4.67 (6)
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The Inside Bar pattern is a very well known candlestick formation used widely by traders all over the world and in any marketplace. This approach is very simple and adds a little confirmation candle, so it adds a third past candlestick to the count to confirm the direction of the move (upward or downward). Obviously, there is no power on this candlestick formation if the trader has no context on what it is happening on the market he/she is operating, so this is not magic, this "radar" is only a
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Indicators
Closing Price Reversal is a very well known and traded candlestick pattern. This little indicator paints with specific (user-selected) colors the Closing Price Reveral Up and Down patterns, as well as the Inside Bars (as a bonus). Higher timeframes are more effective  as with all other candlesticks patterns. Do NOT trade solely on this indicator. Search the web for "Closing Price Reversal" to learn about the several approaches that can be used with this pattern. One of them is combining short/me
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4.84 (37)
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Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
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Economic Markers
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4.79 (14)
Indicators
Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. If there is more than one event set to the very same time, their Names will be stacked and you will see the messages merged with the plus (+) sign on the marker. Obviously that long or too much events on the sam
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
Indicators
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.6 (15)
Utilities
Another request from my brotherhood was putting the name of the Symbol being seen - a little bigger - on the Chart, just to get sure that they are seeing the correct one... Mistakes pay a high price on the market... It is a very effective, and almost resource-null-consuming indicator that displays the current Symbol Name and Timeframe in almost any position of your Chart, with any color, and any Font Size... And also you can change the divisor character that is presented between the Symbol Name
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Big Player Candles
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.91 (23)
Indicators
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.88 (8)
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Indicators
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2.83 (18)
Indicators
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Indicators
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3.86 (7)
Indicators
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Indicators
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5 (5)
Utilities
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Indicators
Value Chart indicator presents the Price evolution in a new form. This indicator, Price Momentum , was developed taking all the calculations presented in the book " Dynamic Trading Indicators " by Mark W. Helweg and David Stendahl (2002). The technique involves de-trended Prices from a user-defined Period of analysis and the addition of a Volatility index correction. The result is an Oscillator with 3 zones: Fair Price Value, Overbought/Oversold and Extremely Overbought/Oversold zones. Adding th
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4.43 (7)
Indicators
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.8 (5)
Indicators
ATR is a measure of volatility introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book, "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". In general, traders are accustomed to seeing the ATR in the form of a sub-window indicator. What I am presenting here is a simplified version of ATR - just the current ATR number - very useful for monitoring just the very moment of the current chart. If you want to monitor several timeframes in the same chart, just add the ATR Monitor indicator several tim
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (3)
Indicators
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (2)
Indicators
For those who hate candlesticks in lower timeframes (M1 through M15) we "invented" a clean new way to follow Price movement and displacement (volatility) called Price Trail Chart . The big "secret" is to get rid of those annoying candle wicks and draw the whole complete candle without them, this way we get a cleaner chart and a new view of the Price Path. No Open or Close markings, just LOW's and HIGH's, full body candle. Additionaly we inserted a Volume monitor from our Best Downloaded indicato
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ATR Monitor EA Friendly
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
ATR Monitor ATR is a measure of volatility introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book, "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". In general, traders are accustomed to seeing the ATR in the form of a sub-window indicator. What I am presenting here is a simplified version of ATR - just the current ATR number - very useful for monitoring just the very moment of the current chart. And, by default, this indicator will not show up on screen, you can just use the buffers thems
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Candle Zones
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
You probably heard about Candlesticks behaviors, which in most of the times could denote and trace Volume behaviors even if you are not watching Volume itself... Well, this indicator will do this. Naked traders love to rely solely on candlesticks patterns and with Candle Zones you can trap special patterns and DRAW THEM on your chart. As simple as that. There are several filters you can tweak in order to achieve the analysis you want. Just give it a try. After several months of testing, we think
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Arrows Cleaner
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (4)
Utilities
For those who use the Trading Arrows on the chart for later study, but use the Triple Screen approach and got all those arrows everywhere on all additional charts, here it is: Arrows Cleaner! Just drop it on the chart and leave it there. When needed, just with 1-click you get rid of all those annoying arrows... SETTINGS You can position the little Button on any corner of the chart. Additionally you can displace it with the Offset settings. You can enlarge or shrink its size, as well as the text
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Candlestick Pattern Teller
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
Indicators
Minions Labs' Candlestick Pattern Teller It shows on your chart the names of the famous Candlesticks Patterns formations as soon as they are created and confirmed. No repainting. That way beginners and also professional traders who have difficulties in visually identifying candlestick patterns will have their analysis in a much easier format. Did you know that in general there are 3 types of individuals: Visual, Auditory, and Kinesthetic? Don't be ashamed if you cannot easily recognize Candlesti
Economic Markers PRO
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4 (1)
Indicators
Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. Additionaly you have the ability to add up to 5 personal markers of your own agenda. With Alerts and/or with blackout periods, if you are using it within an Expert Advisor! All in one Economic Calendar indicator
Mini Chart Indicators
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
The Metatrader 5 has a hidden jewel called Chart Object, mostly unknown to the common users and hidden in a sub-menu within the platform. Called Mini Chart, this object is a miniature instance of a big/normal chart that could be added/attached to any normal chart, this way the Mini Chart will be bound to the main Chart in a very minimalist way saving a precious amount of real state on your screen. If you don't know the Mini Chart, give it a try - see the video and screenshots below. This is a gr
Market Momentum PRO
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
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Marco Antonio
48
Marco Antonio 2026.06.12 18:21 
 

Muito bom.

RobRussel
14
RobRussel 2025.08.09 21:07 
 

Great Indicator! Helps me alot with entries and exits.

Alejandro Roal
19
Alejandro Roal 2024.08.07 21:19 
 

I have been using this indicator for a while now and it works great...

VRTC4702579
45
VRTC4702579 2023.11.07 19:20 
 

a penas la voy a conocer pero se ve bien

soeuseidoni10
74
soeuseidoni10 2023.02.23 22:26 
 

sensacional, grandes lucros

karim Amzil
18
karim Amzil 2023.02.16 23:41 
 

Normalement l'indicateur Hull doit être forcément inclus dans la MT5 sans être obligé de chercher ailleurs.il est très important et très efficace.les professionnelles de trading l'utilisent et comptent beaucoup sur lui.

Wrix099
16
Wrix099 2023.01.15 23:25 
 

Amazing indicator....would really recommend to anyone..quick question though....Is it possible to get the source code because I am developing an EA using this indicator but I do not know how you have initialized the HullMA_Handle

Alberthto23
174
Alberthto23 2022.10.21 14:50 
 

Excelente indicador funciona muito bem?

RMSCH
224
RMSCH 2022.09.10 18:04 
 

Muito bom.

vicryd
14
vicryd 2022.06.01 09:52 
 

I like the Hull MA. However, I find it long winded to fine tune the setup compared to my previous use of this indicator (on another platform) and I offer this critique in a constructive way. First, the settings for periodicity and velocity have to be done one step at a time continually opening and closing the properties window. This makes optimising the indicator very laborious. It would be more workable with spin buttons, which changed the indicator immediately and validation error tags when the end of range is reached. Secondly, there are no helpful hints as to the ranges available for the settings. I particularly like the addition of the Velocity factor in your version, which brings a greater optimisation facility to the indicator. Brilliant.

DDDD7777777PPPP
104
DDDD7777777PPPP 2022.05.22 12:42 
 

Muito Bom!

Mikado54
28
Mikado54 2022.05.18 09:06 
 

Запаздывает, показывает то, что я и так уже вижу

Sergey1901
24
Sergey1901 2022.05.13 06:57 
 

Индикатор отлично показывает направление движения цены и точку входа.

agnon
54
agnon 2022.05.11 10:20 
 

the indicator is just great. thank you

nikdan09
14
nikdan09 2022.05.10 19:03 
 

Хороший индикатор, если использовать как дополнение в поиске точки для входа в рынок.

Gilberto Guimarães
30
Gilberto Guimarães 2022.03.12 21:19 
 

A pulo do gato é a configuração de velocidade nesse indicador. O Flavio acertou em cheio na configuração desse indicador. Uso e recomento pra todos os tipos de ativos.

Caio.Dias
46
Caio.Dias 2022.02.21 13:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mchelpmf
186
mchelpmf 2022.02.05 14:45 
 

very good, I recommend using it together with the Colored Adaptive Moving Average AMA indicator. so there is a very interesting degree of accuracy

lostsergio
214
lostsergio 2021.12.25 16:23 
 

Very nice indicator. Thanks.

German Gutierrez
151
German Gutierrez 2021.11.23 22:53 
 

Excelente, me gustaria tener el codigo para aagregar valor

12
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