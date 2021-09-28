2 in 1. Is this the answer to the question, what is GridOpposit? The EA likes trends, so it's trending – this is the TIME. But, like any bot, GridOpposit can make mistakes and then it becomes grid or averaging – these are TWO. The main thing is to act without fuss, according to a competent trading algorithm. GridOpposit also knows how to do this, using not a static, but a flexible, dynamic order step that corresponds to the market situation. After all, it is on static grids that most averaging programs are drained if the price is at its peak. The basic calculation of the dynamic step is embedded in the code of the advisor. By default, it is optimized for the EURUSD pair. The periods and timeframes of the indicators, profit thresholds and the minimum grid step are all optimally selected for Eurobucks. To verify this, run the bot in the strategy tester on a price range of any complexity. In addition, the BUY and SELL directions in GridOpposit are independent, unlike many other grid companies that work only one way each time. This does not guarantee, but it can help you get more profit from any market situation. For example, a bot can average the SELL direction and place single BUY orders where needed, or vice versa. Or it can average both BUY and SELL at the same time. Watch the video, you'll definitely understand everything. The advantages of GridOpposit do not end there . There are many brokers. Brokers can be white, gray, or not so good. Who knows what's on their minds? For this reason, not all traders want a broker to see where they will exit the market. GridOpposit will help with this too. Now you can choose one of two profit capture modes.: TP orders - with each new order, the TP of all orders is automatically modified to a new general price level (shown in the first part of the video – Part 1. Work of GridOpposit with modification of TakeProfits). Orders without TP – the grid will close at a price level invisible to the broker. On your chart, it will be indicated by the corresponding horizontal line (shown in the second part of the video – Part 2. Work of GridOpposit without TakeProfit). But that's not all the features of GridOpposit. For your convenient trading, the screen displays a line with information about the modes and basic settings, as well as additional command buttons. With them, you can forcibly update the adviser's signals, quickly set or modify orders. In the settings window (press F7 or click on the smiley face in the right corner of the screen), you can also set the desired mode of operation.: ON the advisor – full automatic operation; There is a pause in the adviser's work – the automation is disabled. At the same time, you can easily trade manually by quickly placing orders with preset parameters using the "BUY" or "SELL" buttons (they are always active). This is much more convenient than using standard terminal tools. Finish and stop – if there are grids, they are completed and closed when there is a profit. The Adviser stops; BUY only – work only in the direction of BUY. SELL signals are ignored; SELL only – work only in the direction of SELL. BUY signals are ignored. Read more about the principles of operation, settings and features of GridOpposit in the personal account. The screenshot shows a job with a minimum deposit of $ 100, with a starting lot of 0.01. IMPORTANT! Here, the broker's standard lot is 10,000 base units. For a broker with a standard lot = 100,000 base units, it is advisable to increase the minimum deposit by 10 times to ensure acceptable risk. Important! GridOpposit is an assistant vending machine. However, it does not exclude the risks of market trading. The correctness of its settings and the final decisions about entering / exiting the market must be made by the user himself.