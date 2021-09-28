GridOpposit

2 in 1. Is this the answer to the question, what is GridOpposit?

The EA likes trends, so it's trending – this is the TIME. But, like any bot, GridOpposit can make mistakes and then it becomes grid or averaging – these are TWO. The main thing is to act without fuss, according to a competent trading algorithm. GridOpposit also knows how to do this, using not a static, but a flexible, dynamic order step that corresponds to the market situation. After all, it is on static grids that most averaging programs are drained if the price is at its peak.

The basic calculation of the dynamic step is embedded in the code of the advisor. By default, it is optimized for the EURUSD pair. The periods and timeframes of the indicators, profit thresholds and the minimum grid step are all optimally selected for Eurobucks. To verify this, run the bot in the strategy tester on a price range of any complexity.

In addition, the BUY and SELL directions in GridOpposit are independent, unlike many other grid companies that work only one way each time. This does not guarantee, but it can help you get more profit from any market situation. For example, a bot can average the SELL direction and place single BUY orders where needed, or vice versa. Or it can average both BUY and SELL at the same time. Watch the video, you'll definitely understand everything.

The advantages of GridOpposit do not end there.

There are many brokers. Brokers can be white, gray, or not so good. Who knows what's on their minds? For this reason, not all traders want a broker to see where they will exit the market. GridOpposit will help with this too. Now you can choose one of two profit capture modes.:

TP orders - with each new order, the TP of all orders is automatically modified to a new general price level (shown in the first part of the video – Part 1. Work of GridOpposit with modification of TakeProfits).

Orders without TP – the grid will close at a price level invisible to the broker. On your chart, it will be indicated by the corresponding horizontal line (shown in the second part of the video – Part 2. Work of GridOpposit without TakeProfit).

But that's not all the features of GridOpposit.

For your convenient trading, the screen displays a line with information about the modes and basic settings, as well as additional command buttons. With them, you can forcibly update the adviser's signals, quickly set or modify orders.

In the settings window (press F7 or click on the smiley face in the right corner of the screen), you can also set the desired mode of operation.:

ON the advisor – full automatic operation;

There is a pause in the adviser's work – the automation is disabled. At the same time, you can easily trade manually by quickly placing orders with preset parameters using the "BUY" or "SELL" buttons (they are always active). This is much more convenient than using standard terminal tools.

Finish and stop – if there are grids, they are completed and closed when there is a profit. The Adviser stops;

BUY only – work only in the direction of BUY. SELL signals are ignored;

SELL only – work only in the direction of SELL. BUY signals are ignored.

Read more about the principles of operation, settings and features of GridOpposit in the personal account. 

The screenshot shows a job with a minimum deposit of $ 100, with a starting lot of 0.01. IMPORTANT! Here, the broker's standard lot is 10,000 base units. For a broker with a standard lot = 100,000 base units, it is advisable to increase the minimum deposit by 10 times to ensure acceptable risk.

Important! GridOpposit is an assistant vending machine. However, it does not exclude the risks of market trading. The correctness of its settings and the final decisions about entering / exiting the market must be made by the user himself.

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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