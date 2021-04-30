Trailing Stop Forward

Trailing Stop Forward EA locks trade profit once trade moves in profit by certain points(eg 100 points) by moving the Stop Loss in direction of trade.

There are three inputs in EA to be provided by user to EA  TrailingStart  this input used as activator when trade moved 100 points towards profit, this EA will start shifting your stop loss towards profit.

TrailingStop  input defines what should be the distance of stop loss from current market price once TrailingStart activated i.e   trade moved 100 points towards profit .

TrailingStep input defines once TrailingStart activated Stop Loss should be moved further once  trade moved 25 points after  TrailingStart activated  .


So when market moves 100 points in profit SL moved 50 points in profit ( TrailingStop=100-50 = 50)

when market moves 125 points in profit SL moves 75 points in profit (TrailingStep =TrailingStop+25=75) so on. 


TrailingStart = 100 (Default can be changed by user)

 TrailingStop = 50(Default can be changed by user)

TrailingStep = 25(Default can be changed by user)

 

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The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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Closing Through Button
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
This  is utility for Closing All trades or Closing All Buy Trades Or Closing All Sell Trades based on button clicked. Advantages and features of  Product is as follows Closes trades very fast  customised based on traders frequently encountered situation .This is very simple utility  which can be used by beginner or  advanced trader . Trader just need click   button like "Close All" "Close Buy" Or "Close Sell" and their request is executed.
Group SL TP
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Basket trading /Basket SL TP Group Trade SL TP This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trades  or portfolio As soon your account equity reach SL or TP , This EA will close all trades . you are allowed to change SL and TP any time. Also you need not to monitor group trades all the time you just set SL and TP in utility and relax once SL / TP situation will come all trades will be closed. SL and TP are in $Amount like 100$ SL and 500$ TP so once your profit reaches 500
Group SL TP Auto SL TP Calc
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Basket trading /Basket SL TP Auto SL TP Calc   This utility will calculate SL and TP based on 2 input parameters  PerUnitTP -This means what is per .01 TP like 1 $ per .01 Lot. SLToTP_Ratio-This what is ration SL to TP if this parameter is 3 that means if TP is 1 $ then SL will be 2$ (per .01 Lot) so if total portfolio summing to .05 lot that that means TP will be automatically become 5 $ and SL become 10 $. This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trades  or p
MAX Lot Allowed
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
This is script to check what is max lot allowed on a currency pair , so you need to drag this script to a currency chart and this utility will print max allowed lot with available balance. Sometimes we need know maximum allowed lot information for some purpose so this script will really help to know the lots allowed with given balance in live account for any broker . Hope explanation will help.
Trailing Stop Fast
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Trailing Stop Fast  Trailing Stop Fast EA locks trade profit once trade moves in profit by certain points(eg 100 points) by moving the Stop Loss in direction of trade. There are three inputs in EA to be provided by user to EA  TrailingStart  this input used as activator when trade moved 100 points towards profit, this EA will start shifting your stop loss towards profit. TrailingStop  input defines what should be the distance of stop loss from current market price once TrailingStart activated
Group Trades SL TP Portfolio SL TP
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Basket trading /Basket SL TP/Portfolio SL TP/ Group Trade SL TP This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trades  or portfolio As soon your account equity reach SL or TP , This EA will close all trades . you are allowed to change SL and TP any time. Also you need not to monitor group trades all the time you just set SL and TP in utility and relax once SL / TP situation will come all trades will be closed  automatically. SL and TP are in $Amount like 100$ SL and 500$ TP
Group SL TP Automatic SL TP Calculation
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Basket trading /Basket  SL TP  Automatic SL TP Calculation   This utility will calculate SL and TP based on 2 input parameters  PerUnitTP -This means what is per .01 TP like 1 $ per .01 Lot. SLToTP_Ratio-This what is ration SL to TP if this parameter is 3 that means if TP is 1 $ then SL will be 2$ (per .01 Lot) so if total portfolio summing to .05 lot that that means TP will be automatically become 5 $ and SL become 10 $. This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trade
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