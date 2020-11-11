EA Maestro

4.47

EA Maestro is a fully automated expert advisor designed for active trading in two directions. The EA contains an advanced entry filter based on the analysis of the price chart model and technical indicators, includes a two-step trailing stop, an analyzer of round price levels and an time trading filter. The EA allows you to work with both a fixed trading lot and an automatic lot calculated by the built-in money management module. The EA is ready to use, just set it on the price chart and let it trade.



Advantages:

  • Advanced market entry filter;
  • Analyzer of round price levels;
  • Working with fixed and autolots based on MM;
  • Support for four and five-digit quotes;
  • Advanced recovery system;
  • High performance;
  • Flexible settings;
  • Easy to use.
 

Requirements:

  • Terminal MT4;
  • Trading pair EURUSD;
  • Recommended timeframe H1;
  • Minimum deposit $200.


Parameters:

  • Lots - trading lot;
  • Base - basic deposit;
  • AutoLot - use automatic lot calculation;
  • SetBuy - allow send long positions;
  • SetSell - allow send short positions;
  • TakeProfit - main take profit, pips;
  • UseTrailing - use trailing stop function;
  • Breakeven - breakeven point, pips;
  • TrailStart - level of activation of trailing stop function, pips;
  • TrailSize - trailing stop size, pips;
  • GridTP - take profit of order stack, pips;
  • Scale - trading lot multiplier;
  • Step1 - initial step for placing orders, pips;
  • Step2 - additional step for placing orders, pips;
  • Step3 - main step for placing orders, pips;
  • MaxOrders - maximum number of orders;
  • RepeatBuy - repeat cycle of long positions;
  • RepeatSell - repeat cycle of short positions;
  • UseSpreadFilter - use high spread protection;
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread, pips;
  • UseNewsFilter - use the news filter;
  • DetectLowNews - detect low importance news;
  • PauseBeforeLow - pause before the release of news with low importance, min;
  • PauseAfterLow - pause after the release of news with low importance, min;
  • DetectMiddleNews - detect medium importance news;
  • PauseBeforeMiddle - pause before the release of news with medium importance, min;
  • PauseAfterMiddle  - pause after the release of news with medium importance, min;
  • DetectHighNews -  detect high-priority news;
  • PauseBeforeHigh - pause before the release of news with high importance, min;
  • PauseAfterHigh - pause after the release of news with high importance, min;
  • DetectNFPNews - detect "Non Farm Payrolls" news;
  • PauseBeforeNFP - pause before the NFP release, min;
  • PauseAfterNFP - pause after the NFP release, min;
  • SymbolNews - track the news of the current symbol only;
  • ZoneGMT - trading server GMT zone;        
  • StartHour - trading start time, hour;
  • StopHour - trading end time, hour;
  • Rndsize - deviation of the round price level, pips;
  • EquitySave - activation of the equity control function;
  • EquityRisk - maximum deposit load, %;
  • ShowPanel - show information panel;
  • Comment - comment to orders;
  • BMagic - buy orders identifier;
  • SMagic - sell orders identifier.


Recommendations:

  • Setup news filter
  • Don't overstate trading risk.
  • For low risk trading, use a lot of 0.01 per $1000.
  • For trading with an average risk, use a lot of 0.02 - 0.03 per $1000.
  • For high risk trading, use lot 0.04 - 0.05 and higher.
  • Recommended ECN account + VPS.


Reviews 21
Walter Ludwig Tengler
696
Walter Ludwig Tengler 2025.03.19 16:12 
 

The EA is running very profitable on live account. The seller is always helpful and responds quickly. Good value for the price!

THeyne
1086
THeyne 2021.04.17 15:05 
 

Since this EA uses grid operations, i recommend doing proper backtests and using authors recommended settings with adjustment to your personal risk appetite. Then the EA can be profitable. Its running for a couple of weeks on two of my accounts (different settings for each account) and already recouped the initial price and then some profit. Will have to monitor this in the long run but i'm confident that the EA is profitable based on the good experience with the authors other EAs which I bought previously. So far 5 stars and recommended Buy!

jmadrazo
26
jmadrazo 2021.04.06 23:03 
 

1. Good EA in back test. 2. Fanur is very responsive and helpful. 3. Bang for the buck. 4. EA performance in Live Account is promising. Much better than the other EAs I have tested. Will see results after a week during this volatile market condition.

Update 20/04/2021: The EA will control your losses if you have high DD and will trade according to trend to minimize losses . I hope we can adjust the settings for when EA will reverse trade according to trend. (Ex. 30% DD = Stop adding trade and open new opposite trade.

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Only 1 copy left at $189 Next price     --->   $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own lot and let EA trade. Download settings Key features
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Walter Ludwig Tengler
696
Walter Ludwig Tengler 2025.03.19 16:12 
 

The EA is running very profitable on live account. The seller is always helpful and responds quickly. Good value for the price!

Anastasiya Matveeva
602
Anastasiya Matveeva 2021.07.05 22:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rasim Ozturk
271
Rasim Ozturk 2021.05.16 21:49 
 

.

THeyne
1086
THeyne 2021.04.17 15:05 
 

Since this EA uses grid operations, i recommend doing proper backtests and using authors recommended settings with adjustment to your personal risk appetite. Then the EA can be profitable. Its running for a couple of weeks on two of my accounts (different settings for each account) and already recouped the initial price and then some profit. Will have to monitor this in the long run but i'm confident that the EA is profitable based on the good experience with the authors other EAs which I bought previously. So far 5 stars and recommended Buy!

jmadrazo
26
jmadrazo 2021.04.06 23:03 
 

1. Good EA in back test. 2. Fanur is very responsive and helpful. 3. Bang for the buck. 4. EA performance in Live Account is promising. Much better than the other EAs I have tested. Will see results after a week during this volatile market condition.

Update 20/04/2021: The EA will control your losses if you have high DD and will trade according to trend to minimize losses . I hope we can adjust the settings for when EA will reverse trade according to trend. (Ex. 30% DD = Stop adding trade and open new opposite trade.

Quinten7
1044
Quinten7 2021.03.05 08:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anders Tsang
449
Anders Tsang 2021.02.02 17:18 
 

Very nice system. So far no losses could not be recovered.

kadirdulger
39
kadirdulger 2021.02.01 18:05 
 

Maestro is really good working it makes only at 1 day %3 profit with 0.01 lot , thank u Fanur

Angelo De Maria
236
Angelo De Maria 2021.01.27 14:17 
 

Quite release staff. Good job! Five stars to support.

RaoJ
154
RaoJ 2021.01.20 04:35 
 

Huge DD,,

04/19/2021 Update: Ran with default settings. EA made a sell on 04/05/2021 at 1.17386; never recovered and account BLOWN on 04/19/2021.

Dont waste your money.

Fanur Galamov
23863
Reply from developer Fanur Galamov 2021.05.08 13:12
Actually EA works profitably since its launch. For 28 weeks max DD is no more than 15%
Yasuharu Kimura
87
Yasuharu Kimura 2021.01.15 09:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

poweracer
95
poweracer 2021.01.11 15:55 
 

Very good.

Eduard Mushkatin
1928
Eduard Mushkatin 2020.12.28 21:50 
 

Very good EA.

RZoltan
258
RZoltan 2020.12.26 15:48 
 

Excellent ea for a very low price!!!! Its run on my live acc with 3 different setup,1x default set with fix 0.05 lot, and on 2 chart with my own setups. Very low DD and stable profit. Absolutely recommended!!!!

Nice Trader
3491
Aller Uja 2020.12.15 22:34 
 

Nice, i try it ;)

Eric Viougea
357
Eric Viougea 2020.12.06 15:53 
 

When I see an Ea proposed by Fanur, I buy it without hesitation. And indeed, I'm not mistaken because Maestro is very impressive in the positions he takes. Moreover, due to his double magic number, he trades in both directions and like all his EA's, he has a stop max DD or equity risk. With his 3 EA's, you can build a great trading portfolio. Thank you Fanur for your work! Hopefully more currencies for Maestro. Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

Oleg Korabelskiy
322
Oleg Korabelskiy 2020.11.27 23:37 
 

When I saw a new expert from Fanur, bought it exactly! This expert works perfect! Use 0,01 lot for every 500 $, and you easy make 100% in 10 months! For me it's enough! With depo 5000$, you get about 500$ per month. And the price for this is 50$!?)) Rise the price Fanur!)

cliff Choy
1164
cliff Choy 2020.11.20 02:05 
 

Very impressive so far, yes it is martingale but it always trade with the trend

Aleksandr Fedorenko
479
Aleksandr Fedorenko 2020.11.18 13:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

RobotGrail
688
RobotGrail 2020.11.14 17:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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