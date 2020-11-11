EA Maestro
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 28 August 2025
- Activations: 10
EA Maestro is a fully automated expert advisor designed for active trading in two directions. The EA contains an advanced entry filter based on the analysis of the price chart model and technical indicators, includes a two-step trailing stop, an analyzer of round price levels and an time trading filter. The EA allows you to work with both a fixed trading lot and an automatic lot calculated by the built-in money management module. The EA is ready to use, just set it on the price chart and let it trade.
Advantages:
- Advanced market entry filter;
- Analyzer of round price levels;
- Working with fixed and autolots based on MM;
- Support for four and five-digit quotes;
- Advanced recovery system;
- High performance;
- Flexible settings;
- Easy to use.
Requirements:
- Terminal MT4;
- Trading pair EURUSD;
- Recommended timeframe H1;
- Minimum deposit $200.
Parameters:
- Lots - trading lot;
- Base - basic deposit;
- AutoLot - use automatic lot calculation;
- SetBuy - allow send long positions;
- SetSell - allow send short positions;
- TakeProfit - main take profit, pips;
- UseTrailing - use trailing stop function;
- Breakeven - breakeven point, pips;
- TrailStart - level of activation of trailing stop function, pips;
- TrailSize - trailing stop size, pips;
- GridTP - take profit of order stack, pips;
- Scale - trading lot multiplier;
- Step1 - initial step for placing orders, pips;
- Step2 - additional step for placing orders, pips;
- Step3 - main step for placing orders, pips;
- MaxOrders - maximum number of orders;
- RepeatBuy - repeat cycle of long positions;
- RepeatSell - repeat cycle of short positions;
- UseSpreadFilter - use high spread protection;
- MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread, pips;
- UseNewsFilter - use the news filter;
- DetectLowNews - detect low importance news;
- PauseBeforeLow - pause before the release of news with low importance, min;
- PauseAfterLow - pause after the release of news with low importance, min;
- DetectMiddleNews - detect medium importance news;
- PauseBeforeMiddle - pause before the release of news with medium importance, min;
- PauseAfterMiddle - pause after the release of news with medium importance, min;
- DetectHighNews - detect high-priority news;
- PauseBeforeHigh - pause before the release of news with high importance, min;
- PauseAfterHigh - pause after the release of news with high importance, min;
- DetectNFPNews - detect "Non Farm Payrolls" news;
- PauseBeforeNFP - pause before the NFP release, min;
- PauseAfterNFP - pause after the NFP release, min;
- SymbolNews - track the news of the current symbol only;
- ZoneGMT - trading server GMT zone;
- StartHour - trading start time, hour;
- StopHour - trading end time, hour;
- Rndsize - deviation of the round price level, pips;
- EquitySave - activation of the equity control function;
- EquityRisk - maximum deposit load, %;
- ShowPanel - show information panel;
- Comment - comment to orders;
- BMagic - buy orders identifier;
- SMagic - sell orders identifier.
Recommendations:
- Setup news filter
- Don't overstate trading risk.
- For low risk trading, use a lot of 0.01 per $1000.
- For trading with an average risk, use a lot of 0.02 - 0.03 per $1000.
- For high risk trading, use lot 0.04 - 0.05 and higher.
- Recommended ECN account + VPS.
The EA is running very profitable on live account. The seller is always helpful and responds quickly. Good value for the price!