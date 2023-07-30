Maverick EA

Maverick — is an automated multicurrency trading  system.

The strategy is based on enter signals given by a modified indicator Zig Zag; the EA opens two pending orders - sell stop и buy stop - on peaks of the indicator, at break (false break) the order activates and runs profit trail. Simply the EA is cutting all that higher/lower to Zig Zag peaks.

  • Trading strategy —trend scalping with the use of grid and trailing stop. 
  • The number of trades per month — depending of TF- from 20 to 100.
  • Recommended deposit — minimal deposit for one instrument is 1000 USD.
  • Recommended currency pairs — any.
  • TF — M5, M15, M30 (optimal),Н1.

Main recommendations:

  1. Before you buy this EA, please download the trial and check the performance of EA with strategy tester MT4 on your broker's server.
  2. Broker - high order execution and no limitations for minimum distance on S/l and T/P, minimum distance on pending oraders.
  3. Spread - only minimal (starting from 0.0 pips), comission is acceptable/
  4. Use recomended sets to check the system performance on your broker.
  5. Recommended sets will be available at section "Comments".

EA Parameters: 

Zig Zag settings - enter settings of indicator ZigZag

-ExtDepth: depth

-Extdeviation: deviation

-ExtBackstep: bars quantity between extremums

-count bars for enter: bars quantity for the enter signal mature

-enter distance: distance from maximum/minimum to pending order setting (+/-)

trading hours - time for trade

-start time: time to start trade

-stop time: time to stop trade

-Max spread: maximum allowerae spread

-Grid price: price to start using the grid

-Shift step: distance to move pending order

-ord mult start: number od order to start multiplying

-ord mult stop: number od order to stop multiplying

-Factor lot +%: lot multiplying %

-Use Money Management: if "on" - the volume of trade is determined out of free margine needed to trade by start lot, if "off" - start lot is used 

-Start lot:  trade volume (lot size when Money management is turned to "off")

-Start bal:  volume of free margine for lot calculation

-BE dist:  shift to Break Even at profit of N points

-BE profit:  profit of Break Even in points

-Trailing Dist: lenth of trail at profit in points

-Trailing Step: step of trail in points

-Use visual line BE: "on" - use BE line, "off" - not use BE line

-Slippage: acceptable slippage

-Magic: individual magic number of the order

-comment: notes to order


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Andrii Shapovalov
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Andrii Shapovalov 2023.08.06 19:55 
 

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Sergei Vasilev
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Sergei Vasilev 2023.08.03 18:39 
 

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