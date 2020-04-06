I slippage=0; - allowed slippage, 0 - not used

S cmt=""; - comment on orders

I Magic=20200131; - magic, the order ID of the EA

S WorkTime="00:00-24:00"; - the format is HH: MM-HH:MM, all day 0-24 or 00: 00-24:00

D fix_lot=0.01; / / fix lot - working lot

Order_tp D=100.0; //TP. I recommend – 10.0-take profit in points as for 4 characters! the EA automatically detects 5-character instruments and will increase the value 10 times automatically.

D order_sl=0.0; / / SL-stop loss in points as for 4 characters!

B AverageUse=true; - Use averaging or not

D LotMn=1.59; - lot multiplier for averaging.

D AverageStep=30; - Step between orders. I recommend-100

D AverageTake=60; - Take profit when averaging.

I MaxOrders=20; - Maximum number of orders in the averaging grid. I recommend - 5

TF tf=PERIOD_D1; - working TF

I BarRepeat=3; Bar Repeat - the minimum number of repeating bars in the same direction