Open Range Breakout Advance

It is a Open Range Breakout System.

You have different options and settings:



Settings:

Variable or Fix Lots

Range Start / Range End 

Update 27.10.2022: 

OCO = true/false

Risk seperate Long/Short in %

Keep Open Position Over Night = true/false

Adavance Trade Management true/false


LongOrder Allow true/false

ShortOrder Allow true/false


normal Trailing Stop Loss Step with StopLoss Trigger

Longtrailing StopLoss true/false

Shorttrailing StopLoss true/false

Trading Ende (pending orders will be deleted) 

Position Close ( all open positions are closed)

Buy / Sell  TakeProfit and StopLoss

Buffer for Buy and Sell. E.g. 0 point buffer equals range high / 1 point buffer equals 1 point above range high etc.


Advance Trade Managment:

   

TSL 1 ( TrailingStopLoss) Trigger and Pips==>  If trigger reached X-Pips --> then follow StopLoss in X-Pips Profit

TSL 2 ( TrailingStopLoss) Trigger and Pips ==> If trigger reached X-Pips --> then follow StopLoss in X-Pips Profit

TSL 3 ( TrailingStopLoss) Trigger and Pips ==> If trigger reached X-Pips --> then follow StopLoss in X-Pips Profit

 

Example:  Currency breaks out of the long range and is 20 pips up, then 10 points are used up. If the course gets 30 points, 20 points etc.

TSL triggers and points can of course be applied by yourself.


Additional:

You can choose the range color yourself

Magic number is also freely selectable


Always have your losses under control! This trade management has proven itself over the years.

Settings USDJPY:

RangeStart 21:55

RangeEnd 08:30

TradingEnd unfilled Orders Delete 17:30

Position Close 17:30

LongStopLossTrail false

ShortStopLossTrail false


Closes Orders on a Chart
Dennis Hein
Utilities
Important!!! Auto Trading must be activated! If you need to act quickly and all positions need to be closed or deleted. You drag this tool onto the chart where all open and pending orders are closed and deleted. When it has finished closing and deleting, it counts 20 ticks and the Expert Advisor automatically uninstalls itself from the chart. Best regards and happy trading
FREE
Candle PinBar Hammer Trader
Dennis Hein
Experts
Es handelt sich ursprünglich im ein PinBar Exper Advisor! Sie haben anhand von prozentualen Einstellungen die Möglichkeit, die zu handelnde Kerze selber individuell einzustellen!  Sie definieren selbst prozentual den Shadow/long Wick , Body und Nose/short Wick. PinBar wäre z.B. 60%,30%,10%.  Sie haben unterschiedliche Möglichkeiten an Einstellungen: Settings: Variable   oder   Fix   Lots Trading Start Trading Ende     TakeProfit  StopLoss StopLossBuffer   für   Buy   und   Sell . Bsp. 2 Pips
Voluntas EA
Dennis Hein
Experts
Voluntas  is the advanced Martingale-  G rid System   which already works. It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit. All costs (Commission & Swap) are included in the Trades. Only 1/2  copies  of the EA left  at $39! Next price -->  $59 Supported currency pairs:  AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended Timeframe:   M15 UPDATES:  09.10.2022 16:26   User friendly attitude Features: Multiple  C urrency Pairs Support
