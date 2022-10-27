Open Range Breakout Advance

It is a Open Range Breakout System.



You have different options and settings:









Settings:

Variable or Fix Lots

Range Start / Range End

Update 27.10.2022:

OCO = true/false

Risk seperate Long/Short in %

Keep Open Position Over Night = true/false

Adavance Trade Management true/false





LongOrder Allow true/false

ShortOrder Allow true/false





normal Trailing Stop Loss Step with StopLoss Trigger

Longtrailing StopLoss true/false

Shorttrailing StopLoss true/false

Trading Ende (pending orders will be deleted)

Position Close ( all open positions are closed)

Buy / Sell TakeProfit and StopLoss

Buffer for Buy and Sell. E.g. 0 point buffer equals range high / 1 point buffer equals 1 point above range high etc.





Advance Trade Managment:

TSL 1 ( TrailingStopLoss) Trigger and Pips==> If trigger reached X-Pips --> then follow StopLoss in X-Pips Profit

TSL 2 ( TrailingStopLoss) Trigger and Pips ==> If trigger reached X-Pips --> then follow StopLoss in X-Pips Profit

TSL 3 ( TrailingStopLoss) Trigger and Pips ==> If trigger reached X-Pips --> then follow StopLoss in X-Pips Profit

Example: Currency breaks out of the long range and is 20 pips up, then 10 points are used up. If the course gets 30 points, 20 points etc.



TSL triggers and points can of course be applied by yourself.





Additional:

You can choose the range color yourself

Magic number is also freely selectable





Always have your losses under control! This trade management has proven itself over the years.

Settings USDJPY:

RangeStart 21:55

RangeEnd 08:30

TradingEnd unfilled Orders Delete 17:30

Position Close 17:30

LongStopLossTrail false

ShortStopLossTrail false



