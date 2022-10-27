Open Range Breakout Advance
- Experts
- Dennis Hein
- Version: 3.11
- Updated: 27 October 2022
- Activations: 5
It is a Open Range Breakout System.
You have different options and settings:
Settings:
Variable or Fix Lots
Range Start / Range End
Update 27.10.2022:
OCO = true/false
Risk seperate Long/Short in %
Keep Open Position Over Night = true/false
Adavance Trade Management true/false
LongOrder Allow true/false
ShortOrder Allow true/false
normal Trailing Stop Loss Step with StopLoss Trigger
Longtrailing StopLoss true/false
Shorttrailing StopLoss true/false
Trading Ende (pending orders will be deleted)
Position Close ( all open positions are closed)
Buy / Sell TakeProfit and StopLoss
Buffer for Buy and Sell. E.g. 0 point buffer equals range high / 1 point buffer equals 1 point above range high etc.
Advance Trade Managment:
TSL 1 ( TrailingStopLoss) Trigger and Pips==> If trigger reached X-Pips --> then follow StopLoss in X-Pips Profit
TSL 2 ( TrailingStopLoss) Trigger and Pips ==> If trigger reached X-Pips --> then follow StopLoss in X-Pips Profit
TSL 3 ( TrailingStopLoss) Trigger and Pips ==> If trigger reached X-Pips --> then follow StopLoss in X-Pips Profit
Example: Currency breaks out of the long range and is 20 pips up, then 10 points are used up. If the course gets 30 points, 20 points etc.
TSL triggers and points can of course be applied by yourself.
Additional:
You can choose the range color yourself
Magic number is also freely selectable
Always have your losses under control! This trade management has proven itself over the years.
Settings USDJPY:
RangeStart 21:55
RangeEnd 08:30
TradingEnd unfilled Orders Delete 17:30
Position Close 17:30
LongStopLossTrail false
ShortStopLossTrail false