No Loss EA Hedging Strategy SP500 MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.19
- Updated: 14 August 2022
- Activations: 5
EA Hedging Strategy
Is a high class automated expert advisor which is fully optimized for the future market in S&P500 etc. M5.
No Loss forex Hedging Strategy and work with the open orders and open position orders to get opportunities to enter and exit trading.
ADVANTAGES: Advanced market entry filter.
Automatic Money manager. High spread protection.
Slip Protection. Does not use indicator.
Trailing stop and Take Profit.
Strategy, primary or secondary
No need for optimization.
RECOMMENDATIONS: leverage: 1:500,
working timeframe: M5,
currency pair: S&P500 (US500, #USSPX500 etc.) etc. M5.
start with capital of 100USD (leverage 1:500),
type account: ECN,
IMPORTANT: VPS recommended or the server with minimal network delays. Low spreads.
is easy to use - you can simply install it into the terminal and use it with default parameters.
The robot does not support foreign orders or orders opened by another robot!
Friendly author and working product. Satisfied with the ea.