No Loss EA Hedging Strategy SP500 MT4

EA Hedging Strategy

Is a high class automated expert advisor which is fully optimized for the future market in S&P500 etc. M5.

No Loss forex Hedging Strategy and work with the open orders and open position orders to get opportunities to enter and exit trading.





ADVANTAGES: Advanced market entry filter.Automatic Money manager. High spread protection.Slip Protection. Does not use indicator.Trailing stop and Take Profit.Strategy, primary or secondary

No need for optimization.

RECOMMENDATIONS: leverage: 1:500,working timeframe: M5,currency pair: S&P500 (US500, #USSPX500 etc.) etc. M5.start with capital of 100USD (leverage 1:500),type account: ECN,





: VPS recommended or the server with minimal network delays. Low spreads.is easy to use - you can simply install it into the terminal and use it with default parameters.

The robot does not support foreign orders or orders opened by another robot!



