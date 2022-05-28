No Loss EA Hedging Strategy SP500 MT4

2.33

EA Hedging Strategy

Is a high class automated expert advisor which is fully optimized for the future market in S&P500 etc. M5. 
No Loss forex Hedging Strategy and work with the open orders and open position orders to get opportunities to enter and exit trading.


ADVANTAGES: Advanced market entry filter.
Automatic Money manager. High spread protection.
Slip Protection. Does not use indicator.
Trailing stop and Take Profit.
Strategy, primary or secondary

No need for optimization. 


RECOMMENDATIONS: leverage: 1:500,
working timeframe: M5, 
currency pair: S&P500 (US500, #USSPX500 etc.) etc. M5.
start with capital of 100USD (leverage 1:500),
type account: ECN,


  IMPORTANT: VPS recommended or the server with minimal network delays.  Low spreads. 
is easy to use - you can simply install it into the terminal and use it with default parameters.

The robot does not support foreign orders or orders opened by another robot!


Reviews 3
Uwe Peters
1778
Uwe Peters 2022.06.10 06:26 
 

Friendly author and working product. Satisfied with the ea.

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Aurum AI mt4
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Hosam Yosef Park
219
Hosam Yosef Park 2025.01.06 16:39 
 

Not good

Sukru Denizgezen
221
Sukru Denizgezen 2023.03.17 09:21 
 

program çalışmıyor para iadeside alamıyorsunuz

Giedrius Seirys
923
Reply from developer Giedrius Seirys 2023.03.30 22:58
the product works, you have a problem with the broker...
Uwe Peters
1778
Uwe Peters 2022.06.10 06:26 
 

Friendly author and working product. Satisfied with the ea.

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