Time Traveler

This is a homeopathic grid trading system, which is mainly suitable for volatile market conditions. The way to open an order is to first determine the trend through the resonance of the 4H, 24H, and 1W time periods of "ADMI", and then use the Stochastic indicator to find the entry point. The grid interval is determined by the profit points of the order. When the loss/profit points of the order reach the grid profit you set, the position will be opened. If there is any reverse change in the trend, position risk control will be triggered. The method of position risk control is that when any cycle of ADMI does not meet the conditions, the total profit points of all orders added up is greater than the grid profit, and the position will be closed. You can manually set the open lot size and grid profit, and the order will automatically open or take profit when the price reaches the grid profit point. This system will be very useful in volatile market conditions.





The following is a description of the parameters:





Lots: open lot size





GridProfit: Grid Profit





ADMI_Period: period of the "ADMI" indicator





K_Length: K value of KDJ





D_Smoothing: D value of KDJ





K_Smoothing: J value of KDJ





MAX Account Loss: the maximum stop loss of the account (this item is the total stop loss of all types of trading orders) Maximum Grid Number: The maximum grid number, when the position layer reaches the maximum grid number, the position risk control is triggered

——Google Translate



