Smart Trader AI

Introducing to you the revolutionary Smart Trader system, distinguished by unique trading strategies and effective market behavior. Our platform is designed to leverage the levels of large institutions, including banks, and to initiate new trades at these strong levels. This capability allows us to close up to 80% of trades with profit, without needing to open additional positions to support the first trade.

However, our platform significantly differs from traditional grid and martingale systems. In case protection of the initial trade is needed, we do not apply the conventional approach of opening additional trades just a few pips away from the original position. Instead, we identify strong levels of market players to open further trades and gradually increase the position by only 1.4 times the previous trade.

Our aim is to provide you with a trading tool that is not only powerful but above all, robust. Our Automatic Trading System (AOS) platform is designed with resilience to market fluctuations in mind, ensuring stable and reliable trading.

The robustness of our AOS lies in its ability to effectively respond to various market conditions. However, to achieve optimal results, we recommend thorough testing on 99% historical data.

Our intelligent platform is not optimized for each currency pair individually; instead, the same settings are used for all currency pairs designated for trading. With each new version of the system, the overall value of the Automatic Trading System (AOS) increases by $100 to $200.

Parameters:

  • Name: Smart Trader AI
  • Backtest requirement: 99% data quality.
  • Backtest performed: 01.01.2008 to 25.12.2023 (16 years) at 99% data quality.
  • Configuration options: Autolot with 3 levels, and in case of deactivation, Fixlot is activated.
  • Currency pairs: AUDUSD M5, AUDCAD M5, NZDCAD M5, AUDNZD M30.

Settings: Separate chart required for each currency pair and timeframe. For default settings, you'll need to open four charts. The system manages the GMT time zone automatically and offers a simple user interface for settings, including the option to add comments and magic numbers for customization.

Recommendations: We recommend partnering with a quality ECN broker and maintaining constant connection to a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for uninterrupted access.

Fixlot:

  • Minimum deposit: $5000 (0.01 lot)

Autolot:

  • Minimum deposit: $5000 (Medium, Dynamic)
  • Minimum deposit: $10000 (Conservative, Medium, Dynamic)

Invest with confidence and intelligence - Smart Trader AI, your reliable partner on the road to financial success.


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Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
Robot 100M
Natthapon Prompakdee
Experts
Robot 100M Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental. * Features - Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators - Smart Money Management system - Combines indicators with Price Action - Auto Take Profit - Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds * See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...   https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/De
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
NeuroIntelligence
Vitaliy Kashcheev
2 (1)
Experts
We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
Experts
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
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