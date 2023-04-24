Trading Keys MT4

3

Trading Keys is an advanced and easy to use risk calclator.

Features:

  • Drag and drop visual lines to take profit/stop loss/ entry levels.
  • Risk calculation based on account balance / quity percentage per trade.
  • Profit protection and trailing toggle button
  • Auto break even toggle button
  • Risk calculation for prop firms based on drawdown level

How to setup your Trading Keys?

  • Add trading keys to your chart
  • Setup the parameters
  • Save the chart as default template "Default.tpl"

How to use Trading keys?

  • Click on "New" to start a Market order. 
  • Drag the SL line to stop loss level.
  • Drag TP line to target proft level.
  • Click on "GO" button to create the trade

How to use scalp risk calculation using mouse cursor?

Scalp risk calculator is a fast method to get the lot amount for trade very easily using a mouse click.

Click   Shift button and   move mouse cursor between SL area and entry area to get the lot size required for potential trade.



Reviews 6
prequest01
739
prequest01 2023.08.12 17:04 
 

This is an excellent product, especially for those who take fixed cash risks, so you exactly know how much you are risking, very helpful for prop firms so you can keep a tab on that drawdown parameters. It shows you how much you risk and how much you profit on the fly, there are buttons to breakeven, close and partials which is very helpful so you do not have to go through multiple inputs while you're actively trading. The author is super responsive and added features on request very quickly. I highly recommend this product.

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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Trading Keys is an advanced and easy to use risk calclator. Features: Drag and drop visual lines to take profit/stop loss/ entry levels. Risk calculation based on account balance / quity percentage per trade. Profit protection and trailing toggle button Auto break even toggle button Risk calculation for prop firms based on drawdown level How to setup your Trading Keys? Add trading keys to your chart Setup the parameters Save the chart as default template "Default.tpl" How to use Trading keys? Cl
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Session Killzone Indicator Indicator that helps you to identify the killzone times of both London and NewYork sessions which usually is the most times for high volatility and taking liquidity from the market. Killzone times are configurable through indicator parameters. The indicator adjusts the range of the killzones based on the daily trading range.
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This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
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Key Price Levels Indicator Indicator that shows the highs and lows for the significant price levels for past periods that could be potentially considered as reaction levels. The indicator displays the following price levels: Yesterday high and low The day before yesterday high and low Two days back high and low Last week high and low Last month high and low Last three month high and low (Quarter) Last year high and low
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Gerald Oki
87
Gerald Oki 2024.08.20 12:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
13084
Reply from developer Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa 2025.05.22 09:43
You can add it a chart and save the chart as default template.
starfighter55
24
starfighter55 2024.05.31 11:16 
 

I cant get it to take live trades.. I have checked the box for live trading but it wont activate.. It shows the lines on chart and when I push GO, Nothing happens...???

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 19:23 
 

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Curo Jimenes
34
Curo Jimenes 2023.10.03 22:04 
 

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Ignacio Farré
53
Ignacio Farré 2023.09.12 16:10 
 

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prequest01
739
prequest01 2023.08.12 17:04 
 

This is an excellent product, especially for those who take fixed cash risks, so you exactly know how much you are risking, very helpful for prop firms so you can keep a tab on that drawdown parameters. It shows you how much you risk and how much you profit on the fly, there are buttons to breakeven, close and partials which is very helpful so you do not have to go through multiple inputs while you're actively trading. The author is super responsive and added features on request very quickly. I highly recommend this product.

Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
13084
Reply from developer Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa 2023.08.12 17:13
Most welcome
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