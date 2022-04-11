Octo Tack Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
OCTO TACK TREND PRO INDICATOR
Summary/Description:
- Trend indicator
- Shows signals that tell you the current market trend
- Shows different signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend
Get ready to have the best trend indicator you've ever tried.
- It does not repaint in any way, once a signal has been captured, it remains there until it is finalized.
- It generates clear signals and always in favor of the trend (see screenshots)
- Just be attentive and wait for the alert to tell you when a new signal appears and earn pips
- There are two types of signals that tell you when to place an order:
- Point signal: it is the one that has more certainty to start the trade.
- Diamond signal: it shows you a series of signals along a trend, either up or down.
Are you tired of indicators that never work? Don't wait any longer and take advantage of the Octo Tack Trend PRO Indicator, the best MQL tool so far.
|PROPERTIES
|Octo Tack Pro
|Trend
|Yes
|Trigger Types (Point & Diamond)
|2
|Signals per Trend
|Several
|Alerts
|Trend + Trigger
Recommended timeframe: M1, M5, M15 & H1
This indicator has the following parameters:
- iValue: internal parameter that adjusts the extension of the trends
- Trend Alerts: ON/OFF
- Trigger Alerts: ON/OFF
- Point Trigger Alerts: ON/OFF
- Message: ON/OFF
- Notification: ON/OFF
- Sound: ON/OFF
- Mail: ON/OFF