Summary/Description:

Shows different signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend

Shows different signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend

Shows different signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend

Shows different signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend

Shows different signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend

Shows different signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend

Shows signals that tell you the current market trend

Shows signals that tell you the current market trend

Shows signals that tell you the current market trend

Shows signals that tell you the current market trend

Shows signals that tell you the current market trend

Shows signals that tell you the current market trend

Get ready to have the best trend indicator you've ever tried.

It does not repaint in any way, once a signal has been captured, it remains there until it is finalized.

It generates clear signals and always in favor of the trend (see screenshots)

Just be attentive and wait for the alert to tell you when a new signal appears and earn pips

There are two types of signals that tell you when to place an order:

Point signal: it is the one that has more certainty to start the trade. Diamond signal: it shows you a series of signals along a trend, either up or down.



Are you tired of indicators that never work? Don't wait any longer and take advantage of the Octo Tack Trend PRO Indicator, the best MQL tool so far.



PROPERTIES

Octo Tack Pro

Trend

Yes

Trigger Types (Point & Diamond)

2

Signals per Trend

Several

Alerts

Trend + Trigger



Recommended timeframe: M1, M5, M15 & H1



This indicator has the following parameters: