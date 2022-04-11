Octo Tack Pro

OCTO TACK TREND PRO INDICATOR

Summary/Description:

  • Trend indicator
  • Shows signals that tell you the current market trend
  • Shows different signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend

Get ready to have the best trend indicator you've ever tried.

  • It does not repaint in any way, once a signal has been captured, it remains there until it is finalized.
  • It generates clear signals and always in favor of the trend (see screenshots)
  • Just be attentive and wait for the alert to tell you when a new signal appears and earn pips
  • There are two types of signals that tell you when to place an order:
  1. Point signal: it is the one that has more certainty to start the trade.
  2. Diamond signal: it shows you a series of signals along a trend, either up or down. 
Are you tired of indicators that never work? Don't wait any longer and take advantage of the Octo Tack Trend PRO Indicator, the best MQL tool so far.
PROPERTIES
 Octo Tack Pro
Trend
 Yes
Trigger Types (Point & Diamond)
 2
Signals per Trend
 Several
Alerts
 Trend + Trigger

Recommended timeframe: M1, M5, M15 & H1

This indicator has the following parameters:

  • iValue: internal parameter that adjusts the extension of the trends
  • Trend Alerts: ON/OFF
  • Trigger Alerts: ON/OFF
  • Point Trigger Alerts: ON/OFF
  • Message: ON/OFF
  • Notification: ON/OFF
  • Sound: ON/OFF
  • Mail: ON/OFF


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Octo Tack
Rafael Vega Ruiz
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OCTO TACK TREND INDICATOR Summary/Description: Trend indicator showing signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend Get ready to have the best trend indicator you've ever tried. No repainting in any way, guaranteed It generates clear signals and always in favor of the trend (see screenshots) You just have to wait for the alert to indicate it and earn pip Are you tired of indicators that never work? Here we have the solution, try the free version and if you want to have more signals
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Fearsome Trend
Rafael Vega Ruiz
Indicators
ABSOLUTELY DO NOT REPAINT, 100% GUARANTEED!! With this indicator you will be able to identify the trend of the financial pairs in which it is loaded. By means of a graph of arrows that definitely do NOT repaint, this indicator shows you where the current trend is going. It also has the plus that you can view the trend in the different time periods (as you can see in the screenshots) in a top bar where you can see the different time periods in green (bullish) or red (bearish) depending on the c
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