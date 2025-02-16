Adaptive trend metrix robot

Adaptive Trend Metrix

Adaptive Trend Metrix is an fxtool for assessing the current state of the market that adapts to changes in volatility, helping to determine the direction and strength of the trend by taking into account price dynamics. One aspect of this strategy is its ability to change and use different parameters based on price behavior. For example, it takes into account the current market volatility to adjust sensitivity to price fluctuations and identify entry and exit points. Adaptive Trend Metrix aims to minimize false trading signals caused by sharp price swings.

Key Features of the Strategy:

  • Works well with medium-volatile pairs with low spreads: USDCAD, USDJPY, and EURUSD;

  • Can be used on following timeframes: M30, H1, H2, H3, H4;

  • Stable performance across various time timeframes: The EA demonstrates good results on different timeframes, allowing you to choose an optimal interval depending on current market conditions.

  • Easy to use and configure: Intuitive settings make this EA user-friendly for a wide range of users.

Features identified during backtesting:

  • Low drawdown levels: In many cases, the maximum capital balance drawdown remains at an acceptably low level, indicating the EA's ability to minimize risks.

  • High recovery factor: This indicator shows the advisor’s capability to quickly recover losses, making the strategy resilient even during temporary setbacks.

  • Good correlation between profit and potential profit: This means the advisor effectively utilizes market opportunities, maximizing gains from favorable price movements.

  • Variety of successful strategies across different timeframes: robot performs positively both on short and longer  timeframes, enabling adaptation to varying market conditions.

  • Balanced risk-to-reward ratio: The Sharpe Ratio indicates a good balance between risk and potential return. This means the advisor operates with a reasonable level of risk while delivering stable results even amidst market uncertainty.

Try out the Adaptive trend metrix and evaluate its potential in practice!


