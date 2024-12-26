Gold Candle Bot
- Experts
- Maksim Kononenko
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 25 January 2025
Candle Bot - is a simple and effective Expert Advisor (EA) for trading gold on the Meta Trader 5 platform.
The Expert waits for bar 1 to be a large candle and for bar 2 to be a small candle, then opens a position in the direction of the small candle. The direction of the small candle (bullish or bearish) does not matter.
Recommendations:
Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD).
Time frame: M1,M5,M30
Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended $1000)
Leverage: Any
Account type: Any(Better works on ECN)
Bot for Risk Balance
Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Backtest results are optimised and do not guarantee future performance. An EA may also incur losses due to glitches or incorrect inputs. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Спасибо. Интересный бот. Тестирую пока что на демо счете. подскажите где найти группу в телеграмме? хотелось бы присоединиться и быть в курсе событий.