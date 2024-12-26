Gold Candle Bot

4.5

Candle Bot - is a simple and effective Expert Advisor (EA) for trading gold on the Meta Trader 5 platform.

The Expert waits for bar 1 to be a large candle and for bar 2 to be a small candle, then opens a position in the direction of the small candle. The direction of the small candle (bullish or bearish) does not matter.


Recommendations:

Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD).

Time frame: M1,M5,M30

Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended $1000)

Leverage: Any

Account type: Any(Better works on ECN)


Bot for Risk Balance

Balance Risk Bot


Risk Disclaimer


Trading involves risk. Backtest results are optimised and do not guarantee future performance. An EA may also incur losses due to glitches or incorrect inputs. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.


Reviews 34
Боря Железнов
18
Боря Железнов 2025.07.08 22:26 
 

Спасибо. Интересный бот. Тестирую пока что на демо счете. подскажите где найти группу в телеграмме? хотелось бы присоединиться и быть в курсе событий.

Maulik Japee
18
Maulik Japee 2025.07.08 07:28 
 

This is very good bot no doubt but if market gone one side.. Its very risky as this bot will make average too much and you will be in big loss if Gold will move one side so suggestion is to start bot on Asia and London timing and avoid USA time.. I request to Author that give us some idea how this robot make more safe in one side market as its good in sideways market not on trendy market

171254
839
171254 2025.06.20 18:39 
 

This bot is simple and aggressive, with impressive performance. I advice to use it in combination with a RECOVERY EA, that will be activated when the total DD will reach the selected MAX DD. Many thanks to the Author !!!

2111845
19
2111845 2025.08.13 03:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
2878
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 14:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maksim Kononenko
13473
Reply from developer Maksim Kononenko 2025.07.29 04:27
Thanks for your review!
Larry Zhuo Chen
133
Larry Zhuo Chen 2025.06.10 09:40 
 

this is basically a very good EA. but one thing I don't understand is that when it going to recovery and opened new position. the TP for both option is actually a lose. e.g. first position at 1000 and recovery position at 1005, and both position closing at 1003. that means recovery position TP 2 but initial position SL -3, which makes -1 profit. that's I don't understand. for other EA the TP should always larger than SL

Lydia Kwarteng
1603
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.07 11:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maksim Kononenko
13473
Reply from developer Maksim Kononenko 2025.07.29 04:27
Thanks for your review!
moonsniper
56
moonsniper 2025.06.05 12:13 
 

非常好的策略构思。在实际交易中，表现优异。在震荡行情中应该是佼佼者。趋势行情中，如出现不断加仓，应控制好DD%进行止损。（这个要是有，设置单笔订单的止损，就完美了，可以输入USD金额）

Maksim Kononenko
13473
Reply from developer Maksim Kononenko 2025.07.29 04:26
Thanks for your review!
ryanbrooks
1774
ryanbrooks 2025.05.02 01:45 
 

My personal setup on XAUUSD M15 works great. Making profit every day for me. Thanks to the author for the inspiration!

Maksim Kononenko
13473
Reply from developer Maksim Kononenko 2025.05.02 02:35
Thanks,share your settings with others.
Rinat Zainullin
130
Rinat Zainullin 2025.04.30 16:57 
 

Рабочий советник, рекомендую. Моменты просадки можно контролировать и выравнивать в целом идет в + благодарность Автору Бота 🤝

Maksim Kononenko
13473
Reply from developer Maksim Kononenko 2025.05.01 05:04
Спасибо за отзыв.Делитесь в группе настройками.
veerasamy krishnan
19
veerasamy krishnan 2025.04.28 15:39 
 

Really is Good Better & Best.Really Say Good.Thanks a Lot Brother.

Maksim Kononenko
13473
Reply from developer Maksim Kononenko 2025.05.01 16:13
Thanks.
Renu Chatla
23
Renu Chatla 2025.04.16 04:11 
 

Destroyed my Demo account funds in 2 days for 0.01 lot.

Maksim Kononenko
13473
Reply from developer Maksim Kononenko 2025.04.16 04:29
Join to telegram group there you can find Set files for different brokers
npa373
29
npa373 2025.04.15 16:39 
 

Love it thank you.

Maksim Kononenko
13473
Reply from developer Maksim Kononenko 2025.04.15 16:42
Thanks for your review!!!I'm very glad if it helped you.
[Deleted] 2025.04.14 11:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maksim Kononenko
13473
Reply from developer Maksim Kononenko 2025.04.14 12:18
Thanks for your review!!!
Pyanz De Albuquerque
37
Pyanz De Albuquerque 2025.03.28 12:28 
 

Have download it & ran in demo acc... give a bit modification on input & back test with some good result... now test run for about a month & will give a review later for the result...

franklin_sergio
103
franklin_sergio 2025.03.27 21:23 
 

Testing ir on a demo acc and is working pretty good! Some days ahead is gonna be on a real acc. Excellente EA, man. God job you've made!

Maksim Kononenko
13473
Reply from developer Maksim Kononenko 2025.03.28 09:37
Thanks!!!
[Deleted] 2025.03.27 03:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maksim Kononenko
13473
Reply from developer Maksim Kononenko 2025.03.28 09:37
Thanks for your review!!!
tikkyfn
14
tikkyfn 2025.03.25 15:46 
 

Great bot for XAUUSD!!

Maksim Kononenko
13473
Reply from developer Maksim Kononenko 2025.03.28 09:37
Thanks
SRK Saini
120
SRK Saini 2025.03.14 10:19 
 

I tested this bot on a demo account. If the market is sideways, there is no better bot than this. But if the market follows a one-sided trend, your capital can disappear before you even realize it. While using this bot, you must also keep an eye on market news. That's why you should use this bot carefully and thoughtfully.

Ayebale John
24
Ayebale John 2025.03.07 18:42 
 

I am impressed by this Bot. Thank you so much for making this great work. May God bless you. I am following every conversation on telegram. You are so kind and helpful to everyone with questions and complaints even those who seem to be rude. Thank you. The World is better place with you in it.

Maksim Kononenko
13473
Reply from developer Maksim Kononenko 2025.03.09 16:13
Thanks for your review!!!
12
