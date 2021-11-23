ReturnAutoScaleMix
- Indicators
- Stanislav Korotky
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This is a very powerful indicator that provides a mix of three running totals of linear weighted returns. Each one is similar to a specific mode of ReturnAutoScale indicator.
The result is a scaled superposition of three integrated and difference-stationary time series, each for different trading strategy. Indicator displays three lines:
- yellow - slow market returns, corresponds to mode 0 in ReturnAutoScale;
- blue - medium market returns, corresponds to mode 1 in ReturnAutoScale;
- red - fast market returns, corresponds to mode 2 in ReturnAutoScale;
Two trading strategies are possible:
- conservative - buy when medium-term line is over long-term line, sell when medium-term is below long-term line;
- risky - buy when short-term line is over medium-term line, sell when short-term is below medium-term (make sure there is no global trend).
Parameters:
- period - number of bars to use for linear weighted calculation; default value - 96;
- smoothing - period for EMA; default value - 5;
- price - price type to use; default value - open.