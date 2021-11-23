ReturnAutoScaleMix

This is a very powerful indicator that provides a mix of three running totals of linear weighted returns. Each one is similar to a specific mode of ReturnAutoScale indicator.

The result is a scaled superposition of three integrated and difference-stationary time series, each for different trading strategy. Indicator displays three lines:

yellow - slow market returns, corresponds to mode 0 in ReturnAutoScale;

blue - medium market returns, corresponds to mode 1 in ReturnAutoScale;

red - fast market returns, corresponds to mode 2 in ReturnAutoScale;

Two trading strategies are possible:

conservative - buy when medium-term line is over long-term line, sell when medium-term is below long-term line; risky - buy when short-term line is over medium-term line, sell when short-term is below medium-term (make sure there is no global trend).

Parameters: