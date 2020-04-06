KT RSI Divergence Robot MT4



Input Parameters

----- Strategy Settings -----

RSI Period: choose a RSI period between 14 to 100.

Apply to: Price Close (we don't recommend to change this value.)

Trade Regular Divergence: if true, EA will trade the regular divergence signals.

Trade Hidden Divergence: if true, EA will trade the hidden divergence signals.

Trade only Overbought/Oversold Divergences: if true, EA will trade the divergences only if they occurs above/below the overbought/oversold levels.

Max. Positions: Maximum number of positions to co-exist in a same direction.





----- Trade Settings -----

Lot Size Method: fixed lot size / auto lot sizing

Risk per trade: we recommend 1% risk per trade.





----- Exit Settings -----

Stoploss Method: none / pips / volatility

Takeprofit Method: none / pips / volatility

SL Trailing Method: none / pips / volatility





----- Set the filters -----

Trend Filter: if true, EA open positions only in the direction of trend (more information here).

Volatility Filter: if true, EA allows positions only in a duration of high volatility (more information here).

Vortex Filter: if true, EA filters the entries using the Vortex filter (more information here).

MMI Filter: if true, EA filters the positions using the Market Meanness Index.

Day Filter: allows or debar the trades on certain days of the week.