Portfolio Xau Gold Breaker


Portfolio XAU is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators (CCI,ATR). Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2021 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge. Suitable for any broker conditions.

In the near future, the price of the Expert Advisor will be significantly increased, to maintain exclusivity and a limited number of users.

Price: $97 ---- 4 of 10 copies left at this price

Next price $395

The strategy based on breaking through price levels and Market Time, this powerful and robust Expert Advisor uses a combination of pending order and market orders in order to take advantage of every market condition- each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price on the chart.


The secret to success in Algotrading is having a portfolio of strategies that trade on your behalf, no ONE single strategy can be profitable forever, that is why we created this EA that is composed by multiple strategies that all trade at the same time, you don' t go to war with one soldier, you go with one army.


 The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.

                                                   
                                                                     THIS IS A SWING EXPERT ADVISOR WHO TAKES ON AVERAGE 3/4 TRADES A MONTH                                                                                

    Requirements:

    • MT4 account.
    • Minimum account RECOMMENDED balance 1000$
    • A low latency vps is always recommended.
    • Raw spread accounts are recomMended
    • Trading involves risks ,use only those funds that you are ready to lose.
    • Remember that past performances are not guarantee for any future results.

    Features:

    • Every trade is protected by stop-loss and trailing stop-loss
    • Good resistance to unexpected market events
    • The EA is very easy to setup and use
    • Contain a great recovery system.
    • Spread protection. max spread input.
    • High Win ratio-Low Drawdown
    • Very Robust strategy


    If you are thinking about, you are already wasting time, trust me. Buy Now.


    // Trading 0.10 lot fixed size, if you want the version with % Money Management, get Break Free Gold //



    The Legend
    23
    The Legend 2021.11.15 19:21 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reply to review