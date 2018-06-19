ATR Arrows MTF

4.6

The ATR Arrows MTF indicator is built based on the Average True Range (ATR). It provides entry signals as arrows. All signals are generated at the current bar.

Signals do not redraw! All signals in MTF mode correspond to the signals of the period specified in the MTF. It is very easy to use both for trading based on one indicator and for use in your trading systems. The indicator timeframe can be set independently of the main window, so you can combine several indicators in one window.



Parameters

  • CountBars - The number of bars.
  • TimeFrame - The period for calculating the data.
  • ATRPeriod - Period Average True Range.
  • KoefSmoothed - Smoothing factor.
  • Volatil - Volatility coefficient.
  • ArrowUP - Color Arrow and Price Tag.
  • ArrowDN - Color Arrow and Price Tag.
  • ArrowGap - Indent from the price to display the arrows.
  • CodUP - Type of displayed arrows.
  • CodDN - The type of arrows displayed.
  • ArrowSize - The size of the arrows displayed.
  • SignalPrice - Select true to form a price tag on the bar.
  • SignalPriceMTF - Select true to create a price tag on the bar in MTF mode.
  • AlertsMessage - Select true / false to receive messages on the terminal screen.
  • AlertsSound - Select true / false to receive an audio message.
  • AlertsEmail - Select true / false to receive notifications by email.
  • AlertsMobile - Select true / false to receive push messages.
  • AlertsOnCurrent - Delay on signal, true to get Alerts on 0 candle.
  • SoundFile - Type of sound file.


Reviews 10
Shane McDonald
393
Shane McDonald 2019.10.11 03:34 
 

Happy with developer response time and product. Look forward to seeing what else Yuriy comes up with.

david880
304
david880 2019.05.26 12:00 
 

Super good indicator. Very helpful to guild the trend with high accuracy. After few days testing, it became one of my top three indicators for my daily use.

inver61
1271
inver61 2019.05.10 11:42 
 

For now, perfect, indicator with many possibilities. The seller very fast in answering questions. keep it up.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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RSI Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
Indicators
The RSI Arrows MTF indicator is based on the RSI indicator. Represents input signals in the form of arrows. It has 6 types of calculation. All signals are generated on the current bar of the selected period. Signals do not redraw in the first 4 modes! But it is possible to redraw in cases of a sharp change in market movement.  All signals in MTF mode correspond to signals of the period specified in MTF. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using t
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BB Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
Indicators
The BB Arrows MTF indicator is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. Represents input signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar. In 2 modes, Signals are not redrawn (Exception of very sharp jumps)! All signals in MTF mode correspond to signals of the period specified in MTF. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. A feature of the indicator is that the indicator ti
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Profi Arrows
Yuriy Shatsckiy
3 (1)
Indicators
I present to you the Profi Arrows indicator. The indicator is based on non-standard Moving Average indicators. It represents the input signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. There are 2 operating modes in the indicator. Option with redrawing the signal, and without. In the mode without redrawing, the option of redrawing the
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Renko Bars 3in1
Yuriy Shatsckiy
5 (2)
Indicators
The Renko_Bars_3in1 is designed for plotting 3 types of Offline Renko charts. Standard Renko Bar (the reversal bar is twice the size of the bar). Renko Range Bar (the size of all bars is the same). Renko Bars with the ability to adjust the size of the reversal bar. Attention : The demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . Note . A chart with the M1 period is necessary to build an offline chart. When the indicator is attached to a chart, the offline chart is opened automaticall
ADX MA Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
Indicators
I present to your attention the indicator ADX-MA Arrows MTF . The indicator is based on the two standard indicators Moving Average and Average Directional Movement Index . It represents the entry signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading exclusively with one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. A feature of the indicator is that the indicator timeframe can be set independently
Cci Rsi Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
Indicators
Signals are not redrawn! All signals are formed on the current bar. The Cci Rsi Arrows MTF indicator is based on two indicators CCI and RSI. Represents entry signals in the form of arrows.  All signals in the MTF mode correspond to the signals of the period specified in the MTF. It is maximally simplified in use both for trading exclusively with one indicator, and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. The peculiarity of the indicator is that the timeframe of the indicator ca
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Jenny LK
1993
Jenny LK 2021.08.03 02:48 
 

Severely back paints. Too lagging. Deceptive indy.

Yuriy Shatsckiy
4113
Reply from developer Yuriy Shatsckiy 2021.08.03 07:50
The SignalPrice and SignalPriceMTF functions show the exact price at which the signal was formed! The indicator cannot be deceiving!
Shane McDonald
393
Shane McDonald 2019.10.11 03:34 
 

Happy with developer response time and product. Look forward to seeing what else Yuriy comes up with.

david880
304
david880 2019.05.26 12:00 
 

Super good indicator. Very helpful to guild the trend with high accuracy. After few days testing, it became one of my top three indicators for my daily use.

inver61
1271
inver61 2019.05.10 11:42 
 

For now, perfect, indicator with many possibilities. The seller very fast in answering questions. keep it up.

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2019.04.15 13:32 
 

Best Arrow indicator, which you can adjust to your trading style. Signals non repainting from a higher timeframe

Hoping the price remains fair.

gkb
390
gkb 2019.03.25 16:53 
 

Well, ATR arrows MTF is my main instrument for daily trading. Thanks

ummadirajani
5319
ummadirajani 2019.01.24 13:36 
 

Thanks for sharing excellent Indicator which truly nonrepainting

hbtisol2020
65
hbtisol2020 2018.12.10 19:23 
 

Good Indicator, very helpful suppot, thanks alot for your help

Jan-Jan Vos
546
Jan-Jan Vos 2018.07.17 20:51 
 

This is the only open bar, Arrow indicator that shows the exact entry spot on the bar.

Seller responded to all my questions.

mxp1
623
mxp1 2018.06.21 10:29 
 

Good indicator, author is helpful & responsive with question.

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