The ATR Arrows MTF indicator is built based on the Average True Range (ATR). It provides entry signals as arrows. All signals are generated at the current bar.

Signals do not redraw! All signals in MTF mode correspond to the signals of the period specified in the MTF. It is very easy to use both for trading based on one indicator and for use in your trading systems. The indicator timeframe can be set independently of the main window, so you can combine several indicators in one window.









Parameters

CountBars - The number of bars .

- The number of bars TimeFrame - The period for calculating the data.

- The period for calculating the data. ATRPeriod - Period Average True Range.

- Period Average True Range. KoefSmoothed - Smoothing factor.

- Smoothing factor. Volatil - Volatility coefficient.

- Volatility coefficient. ArrowUP - Color Arrow and Price Tag.

- Color Arrow and Price Tag. ArrowDN - Color Arrow and Price Tag.

- Color Arrow and Price Tag. ArrowGap - Indent from the price to display the arrows.

- Indent from the price to display the arrows. CodUP - Type of displayed arrows.

- Type of displayed arrows. CodDN - The type of arrows displayed.

- The type of arrows displayed. ArrowSize - The size of the arrows displayed.

- The size of the arrows displayed. SignalPrice - Select true to form a price tag on the bar.

- Select true to form a price tag on the bar. SignalPriceMTF - Select true to create a price tag on the bar in MTF mode.

- Select true to create a price tag on the bar in MTF mode. AlertsMessage - Select true / false to receive messages on the terminal screen.

- Select true / false to receive messages on the terminal screen. AlertsSound - Select true / false to receive an audio message.

- Select true / false to receive an audio message. AlertsEmail - Select true / false to receive notifications by email.

- Select true / false to receive notifications by email. AlertsMobile - Select true / false to receive push messages.

- Select true / false to receive push messages. AlertsOnCurrent - Delay on signal, true to get Alerts on 0 candle.

- Delay on signal, true to get Alerts on 0 candle. SoundFile - Type of sound file.



