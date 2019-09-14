Profi Arrows

3
I present to you the Profi Arrows indicator. The indicator is based on non-standard Moving Average indicators. It represents the input signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems.

There are 2 operating modes in the indicator. Option with redrawing the signal, and without. In the mode without redrawing, the option of redrawing the bar is possible, with strong movement.

In discussion. In post number 1. Added 2 indicators for the tester, for the MTF mode.

       Options.

  • Price- The calculation price for the Repetition truy mode.
  • Period- The period of the indicator.
  • Dynamic filter-Dynamic filter.
  • Repetition- Operating mode.
  • ArrowUP - The color of the Arrow and price tag.
  • ArrowDN - The color of the Arrow and price tag.
  • ArrowGap - Indent from the price to display arrows.
  • CodUP - Type of arrows displayed.
  • CodDN - Type of arrows displayed.
  • ArrowSize - The size of the displayed arrows.
  • Signal_Price - Select true to price the bar.
  • AlertsMessage - Select true / false to receive messages on the terminal screen.
  • AlertsSound - Select true / false to receive a sound message.
  • AlertsEmail - Select true / false to receive email notifications.
  • AlertsMobile - Select true / false to receive push messages.
  • AlertsOnCurrent - Signal delay, true for receiving Alerts on 0 candle.
  • SoundFile - Type of sound file.


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Signals are not redrawn! All signals are formed on the current bar. The Cci Rsi Arrows MTF indicator is based on two indicators CCI and RSI. Represents entry signals in the form of arrows.  All signals in the MTF mode correspond to the signals of the period specified in the MTF. It is maximally simplified in use both for trading exclusively with one indicator, and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. The peculiarity of the indicator is that the timeframe of the indicator ca
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julian karpet
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julian karpet 2022.03.01 13:14 
 

not good

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