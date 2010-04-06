ADX MA Arrows MTF
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 20
I present to your attention the indicator ADX-MA Arrows MTF. The indicator is based on the two standard indicators Moving Average and Average Directional Movement Index. It represents the entry signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading exclusively with one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems.
A feature of the indicator is that the indicator timeframe can be set independently of the main window, which allows you to combine several indicators in one window in this way.
Since the indicator is maximally simplified and built using standard indicators, it has a redrawing of signals. With optimal selection of parameters, repainting is minimal.
Options.
- TimeFrame - Period for calculating data.
- ADXcrossesPeriod- Period ADX.
- Price- Price for calculating ADX.
- MA_Period - MA Period.
- MA_metod - Method for constructing MA.
- MA_Price - Price for calculating MA.
- ArrowUP - Color Arrow and price tags.
- ArrowDN - Arrow color and price tag.
- ArrowGap - Offset from the price to display arrows.
- CodUP - The type of arrows displayed.
- CodDN - Type of arrows displayed.
- ArrowSize - The size of the arrows displayed.
- SignalPrice - Choose true to form a price tag on the bar.
- AlertsMessage - Select true / false to receive messages on the terminal screen.
- AlertsSound - Select true / false to receive an audio message.
- AlertsEmail - Select true / false to receive email notifications.
- AlertsMobile - Select true / false to receive push messages.
- AlertsOnCurrent - Delay by signal, true to get Alerts on the 0 candle.
- SoundFile - The type of sound file.