I present to your attention the indicator ADX-MA Arrows MTF. The indicator is based on the two standard indicators Moving Average and Average Directional Movement Index. It represents the entry signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading exclusively with one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems.





A feature of the indicator is that the indicator timeframe can be set independently of the main window, which allows you to combine several indicators in one window in this way.



