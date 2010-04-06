Cci Rsi Arrows MTF
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Signals are not redrawn! All signals are formed on the current bar. The Cci Rsi Arrows MTF indicator is based on two indicators CCI and RSI. Represents entry signals in the form of arrows.
All signals in the MTF mode correspond to the signals of the period specified in the MTF. It is maximally simplified in use both for trading exclusively with one indicator, and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. The peculiarity of the indicator is that the timeframe of the indicator can be set independently of the main window, which allows you to combine several indicators in one window.
Parameters
- CountBars - The number of bars.
- TimeFrame - The period for calculating the data.
- CciPeriod - CCI period.
- RsiPeriod - RSI period.
- LevelRsiMax - RSI level.
- LevelRsiMin - RSI level.
- LevelCCI - CCI levels.
- ArrowUP - Color Arrow and Price Tag.
- ArrowDN - Color Arrow and Price Tag.
- ArrowGap - Indent from the price to display the arrows.
- CodUP - Type of displayed arrows.
- CodDN - The type of arrows displayed.
- ArrowSize - The size of the arrows displayed.
- SignalPrice - Select true to form a price tag on the bar.
- SignalPriceMTF - Select true to create a price tag on the bar in MTF mode.
- AlertsMessage - Select true / false to receive messages on the terminal screen.
- AlertsSound - Select true / false to receive an audio message.
- AlertsEmail - Select true / false to receive notifications by email.
- AlertsMobile - Select true / false to receive push messages.
- AlertsOnCurrent - Delay on signal, true to get Alerts on 0 candle.
- SoundFile - Type of sound file.