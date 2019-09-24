CyberZingFx Volume

4.74

CyberZingFx Volume Indicator is designed to help traders find market reversals with ease. This powerful tool uses a unique strategy that combines both volume and historical price to provide accurate signals for potential market reversals.

The indicator displays volume BUY and SELL power values on the right side of the chart for both BUY and SELL. With customizable settings, you can set alerts at different levels to suit your trading style. The most recent alert value is displayed as Alert High, giving you valuable insights into potential market reversals.

It is important to note that this indicator repaints, so it is best used in conjunction with other indicators to develop a comprehensive trading strategy. For the best results, consider using it alongside the CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator, which provides accurate market reversal signals.

Important :- This Indicator repaints. So make trading strategy combining other indicators.

One of the unique features of CyberZingFx Volume Plus is the Risk Reward chance of profit. This feature assigns a value between 1 and 100 to each alert, representing the chance of a win. Higher values indicate a higher chance of profit, making it easier for traders to make informed decisions.

This indicator is particularly useful for catching peak reversal prices in high timeframes. It has received excellent ratings and reviews from satisfied customers, making it a trusted tool for traders looking to enhance their trading strategies.


Best used with CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator which shows accurate market reversalshttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42305


CyberZingFx Volume is an essential tool for traders looking to identify potential market reversals quickly and accurately. With its unique combination of volume and historical price analysis, customizable alerts, and risk-reward chance of profit, this indicator is a must-have for any serious trader.

________________________________________________________________

WE HAVE ADVANCED VERSION OF CYBERZINGFX VOLUME INDICATOR WITH ADDITIONAL ARROW SIGNALS

Buy and Sell Arrow signals are generated in advanced version using additional strategy and is available in CyberZingFx Volume Plus.

DOWNLOAD ADVANCED VERSION -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51732

________________________________________________________________

Alert Settings

  • Popup Alert for BUY and SELL signals
  • Sound Alert for BUY and SELL signals
  • Email Alert for BUY and SELL signals
  • Mobile Notification for BUY and SELL signals



Reviews 50
Intrest1
265
Intrest1 2026.01.09 07:48 
 

If you make this indicator in a percentage range format by dividing some high-low by 100, you will get more understandable levels. For example, 20 and 80. But now the levels are very approximate and it is impossible to understand what the level value will be for different timeframes

Michel De Lima Andre
145
Michel De Lima Andre 2024.12.03 02:36 
 

Hello MT5 Please ;)

nightwanderer
65
nightwanderer 2022.07.09 05:22 
 

very good

