External Bar
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Simple indicator that shows external ( outside ) bars. In certain cases, external bars can be seen as strong trend bars instead of range bars. This can be observed when a with-trend external bar occurs at a reversal from a strong trend.
It will help you notice more easily different patterns like - Inside-outside-inside, Inside- Inside -inside, outside - Inside -outside, etc.
Works perfectly with my other free indicators Internal bar and Shadows
Inputs:
- How many history bars to calculate on load
- Color of the bear external
- Color of the bull external
- Size of the dot
- Distance from the bar to be displayed the dot
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