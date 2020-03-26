CyberZingFx ZigZag Arrow

4.36


As every ZigZag Indicator this Indicator Repaints. So use this only combining with other indicators or strategy. 


CyberZingFx ZigZag Arrow MT4 Indicator, is one of the best tool for traders looking to identify trend reversals in the markets. This powerful indicator uses the ZigZag method to help you identify key support and resistance levels, making it easier to spot significant changes in price and filter out short-term fluctuations.

With CyberZingFx ZigZag Arrow, you can quickly and easily identify market reversals, thanks to its intuitive arrow system that shows up at higher high and lower low candles. This feature makes it easy to see when the market is changing direction, allowing you to adjust your trading strategy accordingly.

It's important to note that, like all ZigZag indicators, CyberZingFx ZigZag Arrow does repaint. Therefore, it's best used in combination with other indicators or strategies for optimal results.

But with its intuitive interface and powerful features, CyberZingFx ZigZag Arrow is a must-have tool for any trader looking to identify market trends and make more informed trading decisions.

So why wait? Try CyberZingFx ZigZag Arrow today and take your trading to the next level!

Reviews 15
alfy87
1090
alfy87 2024.06.19 22:35 
 

i use it to look for reversals on daily -- excellent as a confirmation

Saidi Jafari
18
Saidi Jafari 2021.12.27 06:25 
 

I LIKE IT BUT I DIDNT TEST IT YET BECAUSE I GET IT ON WEEKEND ,TO DAY I WANT TO TEST IT HAS EXPIRED SO I DONT KNOW WHAT TO DO

Energybias
137
Energybias 2021.02.25 18:07 
 

This works well with the other CyberZing products.

Reply to review