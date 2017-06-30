Scalper Series reversal trading

5

This EA will open reversal order if the price hit the red line.

eg: Buy ticket opened, if price hit below red line, buy ticket will be close and sell ticket will be open (lot size based on EA parameter setting)


Parameters Setting

  • Monitor order with StopLoss set:
    • if set to TRUE, order on same symbol with stoploss level will be closed if the stoploss line is hit
    • if set to FALSE, order on same symbol with stoploss level will be ignored
  • LotSize: Lot size for trade by EA
  • new StopLoss position range: After reversal trade opened, new Red Line position will be re-position to current price plus/minus this range
  • Slippage: Allow for the price slippage for new order
  • Stop EA after trigger new order: New order opened, want to stop EA? (note: if EA stop, there will be no Stop Loss/Take Profit monitor for the ticket)


Procedure to use

  1. Attach EA to any chart
  2. You will see a button and 1 red dot line
  3. Adjust the red dot line to any price that you wanted
  4. Click the activate button to activate the EA (Auto Trading must be turned ON)
  5. You will see activate button color change from grey to red and dot line become solid line, which mean the EA is activated
  6. To stop the EA, click again the activate button, this time activate button will turn back grey
Reviews 1
Julian N
809
Julian N 2019.04.24 12:01 
 

Works perfectly. Nice and simple.

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Auto Close Order for close price setup
Wee Liang Wong
Utilities
Auto-closing a trade using candle Сlose price based on a timeframe opened. No need to set TP/SL point Make ‌sure connection and PC are always ON (I recommend using 99.9% up-time VPS) Only support for one direction ticket only, if buy and sell ticket exist at the same time, the EA will not activate The EA will automatically activate if the conditions are met Input NumberOfTry - number of retries if order trigger failed Condition For Buy Ticket Blue line must be ABOVE the current price Blue line
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Julian N
809
Julian N 2019.04.24 12:01 
 

Works perfectly. Nice and simple.

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