Scalper Series reversal trading
- Utilities
-
Wee Liang WongAn Engineer who love coding and trading
since 2013 get in touch with FOREX, love it all the way now
the most enjoyable moment is watching EA running like charm~
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This EA will open reversal order if the price hit the red line.
eg: Buy ticket opened, if price hit below red line, buy ticket will be close and sell ticket will be open (lot size based on EA parameter setting)
Parameters Setting
- Monitor order with StopLoss set:
- if set to TRUE, order on same symbol with stoploss level will be closed if the stoploss line is hit
- if set to FALSE, order on same symbol with stoploss level will be ignored
- LotSize: Lot size for trade by EA
- new StopLoss position range: After reversal trade opened, new Red Line position will be re-position to current price plus/minus this range
- Slippage: Allow for the price slippage for new order
- Stop EA after trigger new order: New order opened, want to stop EA? (note: if EA stop, there will be no Stop Loss/Take Profit monitor for the ticket)
Procedure to use
- Attach EA to any chart
- You will see a button and 1 red dot line
- Adjust the red dot line to any price that you wanted
- Click the activate button to activate the EA (Auto Trading must be turned ON)
- You will see activate button color change from grey to red and dot line become solid line, which mean the EA is activated
- To stop the EA, click again the activate button, this time activate button will turn back grey
Works perfectly. Nice and simple.