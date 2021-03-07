Heiken Ashi Plus MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 15 March 2021
- Activations: 20
Heiken Ashi Plus is a trading tool in the form of an expert advisor. This EA works based on the change in the color of the Heiken Ashi candle. called a plus because there are additional indicators such as Moving Averages, Stochastic and RSI which you can combine its use with Heiken Ashi candles.
Update V2. = Add Multi TimeFrames Features
Explanation of EA parameters
LotMethod : 1 = Fixed Lot, 2 = RiskLot (Freeze of Balance), 3 = Martingale System
TrailingStart : Trailing will activated after "x" pips from open price
PositionMethod : 1 = Once Per bar, 2 = Only one position is active
OpeningMethod : 1 = Heiken Ashi Only, 2 = Heiken Ashi + MA, 3 = Heiken Ashi + Stochastic, 4 = Heiken Ashi + RSI
CloseOppositeSignal & CloseOppositeSignalOnlyProfit = Please choose one that is true or false both
Erwin Rustandi 你好！ EA做的很棒，但我发现均线没有可以选择最高价，最低价的选项。 我很希望可以加上。因为默认收盘价的均线穿越蜡烛图的情况很多， 但是用最高价和最低价就比较少。 这样能减少信号，减少在整理时的开仓平仓信号。 希望能翻译准确！