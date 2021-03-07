Heiken Ashi Plus MT5

3.33

Heiken Ashi Plus is a trading tool in the form of an expert advisor. This EA works based on the change in the color of the Heiken Ashi candle. called a plus because there are additional indicators such as Moving Averages, Stochastic and RSI which you can combine its use with Heiken Ashi candles.


Update V2. = Add Multi TimeFrames Features


Explanation of EA parameters

LotMethod :  1 = Fixed Lot, 2 = RiskLot (Freeze of Balance), 3 = Martingale System

TrailingStart :  Trailing will activated after "x" pips from open price

PositionMethod :  1 = Once Per bar, 2 = Only one position is active

OpeningMethod :  1 = Heiken Ashi Only, 2 = Heiken Ashi + MA, 3 = Heiken Ashi + Stochastic, 4 = Heiken Ashi + RSI

CloseOppositeSignal & CloseOppositeSignalOnlyProfit = Please choose one that is true or false both

Reviews 3
home099
69
home099 2021.05.15 13:00 
 

Erwin Rustandi 你好！ EA做的很棒，但我发现均线没有可以选择最高价，最低价的选项。 我很希望可以加上。因为默认收盘价的均线穿越蜡烛图的情况很多， 但是用最高价和最低价就比较少。 这样能减少信号，减少在整理时的开仓平仓信号。 希望能翻译准确！

Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2023.06.11 20:26 
 

Needs control, does heavy counter positions but works.

Recommended products
The Buster BTC Single Entry
Indra Yugi
5 (2)
Experts
[OFFICIAL RELEASE] THE Buster BTC Single Entry EA MT5 – READY FOR BATTLE! Hello Traders! The wait is over... Introducing my latest expert advisor –   The Buster BTC Designed to help you profit more consistently and safely in the market! Limited-Time Promo Price: Only $200 Key Features & Advantages:  One Shoot / Single Entry System  No Martingale, No Layering  Auto Stop Loss and Take Profit  Max 1 Buy & 1 Sell Position at a Time  Optimized for H1   Minimum Balance: $100 (Standard Account
GOLD Pyramid
Sugianto
4.33 (3)
Experts
Gold Pyramid is a Grid Trend expert advisor and works by following the trend movements. Need : + Hedging Account + VPS Best Fx pair : EURUSD FAQ | Setfile:  pls  leave a message on the comment tab, I will send you the latest setfile Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Continue New Cycle: If False, then the Expert Will Only Manage The Remaining Open Positions and Will Not Open New Positions When All Positions Have Been Closed. + Select En
Maximum Bot
Muh Nurhasyim
Experts
MaximumBot — XAUUSD Expert Advisor Fewer trades. Maximum precision. Zero excuses. MaximumBot is a precision Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), built for traders who value consistency over overtrading. Every entry follows a disciplined, rule-based approach designed for long-term stability. KEY FEATURES: Symbol: XAUUSD only | Fixed Risk/Reward: 1:3 Automatic broker time detection — no manual GMT/timezone setup required. Works correctly on any broker, any server offset, righ
Seven Trading Sins
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
The 7 Sins Trading Discipline EA - Complete Behavioral Enforcement System Core Philosophy The 7 Sins Trading Discipline EA represents a paradigm shift in trading tool development. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that focus on market prediction and entry signals, this system operates on a fundamentally different principle: its primary function is behavioral discipline enforcement, not market analysis. The EA exists to neutralize the seven psychological weaknesses that commonly sabotage trade
Volatility Matrix EA VIX75
Timothy Chuma Ifiora
Experts
Volatility Pattern EA – VIX75 for Deriv Synthetics Trade Volatility 75 Index (VIX75) on Deriv MT5 with confidence using this advanced forex robot . Recommended timeframe: 30 minutes (M30) for optimal synthetic indices trading . This Expert Advisor is built on pattern recognition combined with machine learning models specifically designed for Deriv synthetics . It has been tested extensively on VIX75 volatility trading over the past 3 years and has shown consistent performance in automated tradi
Trading For Eating
Muhammad Fathir Al Farizi
Experts
This EA is designed to follow market movement using a smart Buy Stop & Sell Stop system. It does not rely on prediction or indicators. Instead, it adapts to price direction by placing alternating pending orders with increasing lot size. Key Features: - Market-following strategy - No need for retracement - Basket Take Profit system - Strong recovery mechanism - Designed for XAUUSD volatility ️ This EA uses a martingale-based recovery system. High risk, use proper risk management.
GoldPlaybook EA
Marian-aurelian Stan
Experts
GoldPlaybook EA  Opening GoldPlaybook EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD, built around three price-action setups: Breakout , Break & Retest , and Rejection (Buy of Support / Sell of Resistance). Entries are confirmed by candle wick behavior at key support/resistance levels — not lagging indicators. Every trade carries a stop loss from the moment it opens. A complete trading guide is included, explaining the reasoning behind every setup. It doesn't guess, and it doesn't trade just
Mystery
Rohit Katyal
Experts
⸻ Mystery – The Intelligent Trading Robot Mystery is an advanced, fully-automated trading robot designed to deliver consistent performance across dynamic market conditions. Built for precision and reliability, Mystery analyzes market trends, momentum, and volatility using cutting-edge algorithms to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, Mystery simplifies your trading experience by automating complex strategies with intelligen
FlashGold XAU M1 EA
Worapong Kanpet
Experts
$200 to $50,000 in 6 Months – Automated Trading Power What if you could turn a small account into something extraordinary? Starting with just $200 , this trading system aims to grow the account through smart risk management and powerful algorithmic strategies. Potential growth target: $50,000 in 6 months Fully automated trading system Advanced market analysis algorithm Adaptive strategy for volatile markets Designed for traders who want to maximize opportunities in both trending a
C34 Martinah MT5 Expert Advisors
Ilham Hijrah Saputra
Experts
C34 Martinah MT5 Expert Advisor is an automated trading solution developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Based on the advanced Martingale Cost Averaging Strategy, it combines intelligent position scaling with an adaptive grid management system to optimize trade recovery during adverse market conditions. Designed for flexibility and stability, the C34 Martinah supports all major currency pairs and timeframes, allowing traders to tailor its parameters to their individual trading style and risk to
Viop Auto Trader
Ilker Mustafa Abut
Experts
Viop piyasasında otomatik alım satım yapan bir robot.  Emir türünde SL-TP girilemediği için program bunu kendi yapabiliyor. Takip eden SL özelliği  mevcut programda. Günlük kar marjı yakaladığında işlemleri durdurabiliyor ve sonrasında işlem açmıyor. Tüm periyodlarda çalışabiliyor. Tavsiye olarak 5m - 1h aralığı iyi performanslar sergiliyor. Spread-RSİ-EMA-MACD filtreleri ve doji-hummer-bullishengulfing mum formasyonlarına göre alım satım sinyallari oluşturuyor. İşlem başına yüzdelik risk a
PatternCore Expert
Twin Fitersya
Experts
PatternCore Expert is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade based on price structure and chart pattern logic . The EA analyzes recent market highs and lows to identify potential trend continuation and reversal patterns , executing trades only when clear structure conditions are met. This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who prefer price action–based strategies without relying on lagging indicators. ️ Trading Strategy Overview Pattern Structure Pro focuses on: Mar
Radiant MT5
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Radiant EA is a fully automated trading advisor that utilizes complex algorithms and a variety of strategies, primarily based on various indicators for entry and a Multi-Layer Perceptron (MLP) as a trend filter. It works by first identifying prevailing trends using the MLP, then using various strategies based on these indicators to execute trades. Why using multi-strategy? A multi-strategy enhances capital protection and smooths equity curve by deploying diverse trading systems such as trend-f
Advanced MACD EA mt5
Radek Reznicek
Experts
Advanced MACD  is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements. Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use  the dangerous strategies like Martingale, etc. Advanced MACD  is  NOT  a tick scalper that produces high number of trades per day and it is  NOT  dependent on every point of price. This EA is
The Line Electron EA
Dhaval Prahladbhai Patel
Experts
The Line Electron EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Trading System Precision trading in the dynamic forex market requires sophisticated algorithms, adaptive strategies, and robust risk management. The Line Electron EA seamlessly integrates these critical elements into an intelligent system designed for optimal multi-currency trading performance. With five years of proven market experience and cutting-edge signal line technology, The Line Electron EA represents the evolution of algorithmic trading, he
Golden Nightwatch EA
Jacob Medah
Experts
Golden Nightwatch EA — XAUUSD Spike-Detection System for MT5 Golden Nightwatch is a fully automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It watches for genuine volatility spikes — not every candle — and manages every trade with broker-verified risk control from entry to exit, so you're not watching the chart every time gold moves. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private message for the setup guide and personalized settings for your broker. Two Ready-to-Test Settings
Cosmo Tech Labs Eurusd Mean Reversion
Rafael Acevedo Gomez
Experts
Cosmo Tech Labs Eurusd Mean Reversion is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a mean-reversion approach on EURUSD, M15 timeframe. The EA opens a position when momentum and trend-strength conditions indicate an oversold or overbought state. Each position is managed with a fixed take-profit target and a time-based exit if the target is not reached within a defined number of bars. The number of concurrent positions is limited by a risk setting. The strategy was developed and te
Gold Daily Eagle MT5
Gianluca Guarino
Experts
Gold Daily Eagle   is an advanced strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on   GOLD (XAUUSD) . The system operates fully autonomously, based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through: Strict Risk Control:   Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE. Dynamic Money Management:   Choice between Fixed Lot, Capital Step, or Risk %. Integrated News Filter:   Automatically suspends trading duri
Golden E advisor
Djuharjati
Experts
Golden E Advisor MT5 Overview Golden E Advisor MT5 is an advanced automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), implementing a robust Swing Breakout and Retracement Strategy . It scans market structures across multiple timeframes ( H1 and H4 ) to capture high-probability momentum breakouts following significant swing points. Built with professional-grade risk management and strict execution checks, this EA adapts dynamically to market conditions while ensuring safety features li
Amra
Atta Hussain
Experts
Overview This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system that combines Support & Resistance , RSI , ATR , and optional EMA/MACD filters to generate high-probability trades. It is designed to provide stable, consistent trading performance while maintaining strong risk control and clean entries based on market structure. (NOTE: BUY TO GET BEST SET FILE) The EA requires minimal configuration, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Key Advantages 1. Market-Stru
Gold Lance
Daichi Matsuki
Experts
Gold Lance Gold Lance is a preset Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It aims to keep the entry logic as simple and testable as possible during breakout conditions, while combining filters such as RSI to reduce low-quality entries. This EA focuses on risk management through practical, transparent logic rather than exaggerated marketing claims (e.g., “AI / machine learning / quantum computer” buzzwords). It uses a DD% forced exit (Balance/Equity selectable) together with SL/
SkyNet Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
SkyNet EA uses the Mean Return strategy plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, SkyNet EA is for you.  SkyNet EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The SkyNet EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick data, using the
Hedge MA
Abdelhak Bekkali
Experts
Hedge MA is both a moving average cross EA and hedging EA, designed to recover a loss of a losing trade by opening an opposite trade, or more, if necessary. If the initial trade will be lost, the hedge trade will win. If the initial trade wins, then the hedge trade might not even get triggered and will be cancelled. The EA is designed for МТ5 hedge accounts. Recommended account - cent МТ5 hedge, at least 15000 USD cents ($150), leverage - 1:500. Recommended timeframe - М5. The default settings a
Chronos Apex Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Seven Candles for MT5
Luiz Tim
Experts
The Seven Candles is an Expert Advisor that implements a strategy originally described on the book Short Term Trading Strategies That Work by Larry Connors and Cesar Alvarez. Developed to trade stock indexes (SP500, Down Jones, NASDAQ, BOVESPA, Nikkei, etc.), this strategy seeks for trading opportunities based on where the close price is in relation with Simple Moving Average indicator. However, in order to be triggered, a pattern between candles also must occur. The original strategy seeks long
XAU Smart Liquidity FVG PRO
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
XAU Smart Liquidity  Strategy & Architecture Proposal Strategy Type: Institutional Structural Breakout Strategy with Donchian Channels and Multi-EMA Trend Filters (Fast EMA 100 / Slow EMA 400). Execution & Protection: Uses ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss / Take Profit, Automated High-Impact News Filter, Time Session Filter, Spread Guard Protection, Smart Break-Even, and strict Prop Firm Drawdown Controls (Percentage & USD Hard Limits). 2. Recommended Symbols & Timeframes Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute) fo
Aurum Cipher
Zhi Jie Jin
Experts
### Short Description Aurum Cipher is a MetaTrader 5 trend-continuation Expert Advisor designed primarily for XAUUSD on M5. It evaluates trend, volatility, and price structure after a bar has closed and trades only when its conditions are aligned. ### Trading Approach Aurum Cipher uses selective entries rather than high-frequency trading. Its internal filters evaluate moving-average structure, trend slope, volatility, candle quality, and swing location. The core signal settings are built int
Trendy MA Crossover USDJPY
Dipak Dilip Reddy
Experts
The code is a trading robot that uses two indicators moving averages crossover and envelopes. It opens a buy or sell trade when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving average and the price is above or below the envelopes. It closes the trade when the opposite signal occurs or when the stop loss or take profit is reached. It also has some session settings to limit the trading hours and days. The code has some input parameters to adjust the trade size, stop loss, take profit, magic number
THV Smart DCA Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, THV Smart DCA is an advanced EA designed for automated trading on MT5. It features: Dynamic DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) : Automatically adds positions at optimal price levels for both Buy and Sell trades. Smart Net-Off Logic : Close profitable and selected losing positions automatically based on configurable thresholds, with option to filter by symbol. Flexible Risk & Trade Management : Set max DCA levels, step distance, lot multiplier, and net-off thresholds. Real-Time Equity Monito
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.43 (7)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.89 (35)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (31)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (142)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (8)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.54 (26)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.09 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.8 (25)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 16th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.45 (135)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (508)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
More from author
MA Line Martingale MT5
Erwin Rustandi
4.5 (4)
Experts
EA "MA Line" with martingale feature To see how EA works, please watch the video below.  In the video, I perform parameter optimization and do a backtest. The parameters that are optimized are: - MA Period - Stop Loss - Take Profit For the future, I will try to optimize and test EA, especially the expert advisors in the mql5 community. hopefully it can be useful for colleagues in the mql5 community.
FREE
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
MA Line with Filter MT5
Erwin Rustandi
3.33 (3)
Experts
Expert Advisor = MA Line with Filter Executor = Crossing Candle and Moving Avereage Line Filter = Moving Average, Stochastic, Parabolic SAR Parameter Information: Lot Mode --> 1 = Fixed Lot, 2 = Freeze%Balance Lot, 3 = Martingale System Position Type --> 1 = Every time there is a signal ea will open a position, 2 = Only one position per trade you can choose filter some, all or nothing   
FREE
MultiTF 2MA Cross MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Multi Timeframes of 2 Moving Averages Cross Timeframes 1 = Executor Position (MA1 Cross MA2 from bottom = buy, MA1 Cross MA2 from Upper = sell) Timeframes 2 = Trend Detector (MA1 > MA2 = Uptrend, MA1 < MA2 = Downtrend) How it works If MA1 > MA2 in Timeframes 2, then MA1 Cross MA2 from bottom in Timeframes 1, output = Buy If MA1 < MA2 in Timeframes 2, then MA1 Cross MA2 from Upper in Timeframes 1, output = Sell Expert Advisor Features - Fixed Lot - Stop Loss and TakeProfit - Trailing Stop - Mu
CrossMA Martingale MT5
Erwin Rustandi
1 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor of Cross two moving averages accompanied by stop loss, take profit, martingale and multi timeframes on each moving averages. You can change all the parameters contained in the moving averages Please use as appropriate, hopefully can be useful and assist you in the transaction Don't forget to give a review if this product helps you MA Method 0 = simple 1 = exponential 2 = smoothed 3 = LW
FREE
MA Line
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
A cross between the candlestick and the moving average line. MA Line is Expert Advisor which is very simple by working as below: Buy Condition 1. Perivious open candle bellow MA Line 2. Previous close candle above MA Line Sell Condition 1. Perivious open candle above MA Line 2. Previous close candle below MA Line EA Parameter - Time Filter - Lot - MA Period - MA Method - Stop Loss - Take Profit - Trailing Start - Trailing Step - Trailing Stop - Magic Number
FREE
CrossMA With SLTP MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor of Cross two moving averages accompanied by stop loss, take profit and multi timeframes on each moving averages. You can change all the parameters contained in the moving averages Please use as appropriate, hopefully can be useful and assist you in the transaction Don't forget to give a review if this product helps you MA Method 0 = simple 1 = exponential 2 = smoothed 3 = LW
FREE
MA Line with Filter
Erwin Rustandi
4 (7)
Experts
Expert Advisor = MA Line with Filter Executor = Crossing Candle and Moving Avereage Line Filter = Moving Average, Stochastic, Parabolic SAR Parameter Information: Lot Mode --> 1 = Fixed Lot, 2 = Freeze%Balance Lot, 3 = Martingale System Position Type --> 1 = Every time there is a signal ea will open a position, 2 = Only one position per trade you can choose filter some, all or nothing
FREE
MA Line MT4
Erwin Rustandi
3 (2)
Experts
MA Line   A cross between the candlestick and the moving average line. MA Line is Expert Advisor which is very simple by working as below: Buy Condition 1. Perivious open candle bellow MA Line 2. Previous close candle above MA Line Sell Condition 1. Perivious open candle above MA Line 2. Previous close candle below MA Line EA Parameter - Time Filter - Lot - MA Period - MA Method - Stop Loss - Take Profit - Trailing Start - Trailing Step - Trailing Stop - Magic Number
FREE
MA Line Martingale OPS
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
EA "MA Line" with martingale feature EA will open position once per signal  To see how EA works, please watch the video below.  In the video, I perform parameter optimization and do a backtest. The parameters that are optimized are: - MA Period - Stop Loss - Take Profit For the future, I will try to optimize and test EA, especially the expert advisors in the mql5 community. hopefully it can be useful for colleagues in the mql5 community.
FREE
MA Line Martingale OPS MT4
Erwin Rustandi
2 (2)
Experts
EA "MA Line" with martingale feature EA will open position once per signal To see how EA works, please watch the video below.  In the video, I perform parameter optimization and do a backtest. The parameters that are optimized are: - MA Period - Stop Loss - Take Profit For the future, I will try to optimize and test EA, especially the expert advisors in the mql5 community. hopefully it can be useful for colleagues in the mql5 community.
FREE
FXRogMT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
FXRog = Forex Running On Growth Expert Advisor description ShortTerm : Yes MidTerm : Yes LongTerm : Yes TargetProfit : By Money, value can be changed in the parameter StopLoss : By Maximum Open Position, all position will closed when maxtrade is reach, value can be changed in the parameter Parameter description StartTrade :  begining time to start trading EndTrade :  last time ea to open a position MoneyManagement :  1 = FixLot,  2 = VolumeLot FixLot :  lot of transactions with a fixed amount
FREE
FXRog
Erwin Rustandi
4 (4)
Experts
FXRog = Forex Running On Growth Expert Advisor description ShortTerm : Yes MidTerm : Yes LongTerm : Yes TargetProfit : By Money (fixlot mode), value can be changed in the parameter. 3% (volumelot mode) StopLoss : By Maximum Open Position, all position will closed when maxtrade is reach, value can be changed in the parameter optimum time frame H1 eurusd Parameter description StartTrade :  begining time to start trading EndTrade :  last time ea to open a position MoneyManagement :  1 = FixLot, 
FREE
MA Line Martingale
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
EA "MA Line" with martingale feature To see how EA works, please watch the video below.  In the video, I perform parameter optimization and do a backtest. The parameters that are optimized are: - MA Period - Stop Loss - Take Profit For the future, I will try to optimize and test EA, especially the expert advisors in the mql5 community. hopefully it can be useful for colleagues in the mql5 community.
FREE
TugOfWar
Erwin Rustandi
4 (4)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
CrossMA With SLTP
Erwin Rustandi
3.25 (4)
Experts
Expert Advisor of Cross two moving averages accompanied by stop loss, take profit and multi timeframes on each moving averages. You can change all the parameters contained in the moving averages Please use as appropriate, hopefully can be useful and assist you in the transaction Don't forget to give a review if this product helps you MA Method 0 = simple 1 = exponential 2 = smoothed 3 = LW
FREE
CrossMA Martingale
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor of Cross two moving averages accompanied by stop loss, take profit, martingale and multi timeframes on each moving averages. You can change all the parameters contained in the moving averages Please use as appropriate, hopefully can be useful and assist you in the transaction Don't forget to give a review if this product helps you MA Method 0 = simple 1 = exponential 2 = smoothed 3 = LW
FREE
DojiExecutorMT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Doji Executor is an expert advisor who works by opening a trading position after detecting a doji candle, according to the doji formation.  Continuation formation bull - doji - bull = buy bear - doji - bear = sell Reversal formation bear - doji - bull = buy bull - doji - bear = sell with this ea, you don't need to monitor the chart all day long just to find a doji candle Pair = all pair Time Frame = all time frame suitable for use with brokers who give rebate programs please test first in th
EngulfingInOBOS
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
EXPERT ADVISOR DESCRIPTION - Expert Advisor Engulfing in OBOS (Overbought Oversold) is an expert advisor consisting of a combined candle engulfing pattern and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. A Buy position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the oversold area, A sell position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the overbought area. - You can combine engulfing that form in certain timeframes with a signal stochast
Stochastic Crossover
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Description - Basically, EA will open position in case of cross between main line and signal line on stochastic.  - Unique to this EA, using the two pre-set stochastic so that the EA can open the trade position.  - The first stochastic determines the cross, while the second stochastic determines the overbought or oversold levels. - all buy positions will be closed, if the stochastic has entered the overbought area - all sell positions will be closed, if the stochastic has entered
Stomata
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Description Strategy using two classic indicators in MetaTrader, stochastic oscillator and moving average Accompanied by multi timeframe and parameter that can be changed according to the strategy that suits you Feature Money Management : Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Trading Option : Stochastic Oscillator, two Moving Average, Multi Timeframes  https://youtu.be/3dXAUUnxg1s
MultiTF 2MA Cross
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Multi Timeframes of 2 Moving Averages Cross Timeframes 1 = Executor Position (MA1 Cross MA2 from bottom = buy, MA1 Cross MA2 from Upper = sell) Timeframes 2 = Trend Detector (MA1 > MA2 = Uptrend, MA1 < MA2 = Downtrend) How it works If MA1 > MA2 in Timeframes 2, then MA1 Cross MA2 from bottom in Timeframes 1, output = Buy If MA1 < MA2 in Timeframes 2, then MA1 Cross MA2 from Upper in Timeframes 1, output = Sell Expert Advisor Features - Fixed Lot - Stop Loss and TakeProfit - Trailing Stop - Mu
Equity Terminator
Erwin Rustandi
5 (1)
Experts
Equity Terminator Expert Advisor Parameter Volot   ==>  Volume Lot // lot based on the volume of balance.                 Examples1 : Balance 1000 USD, Volot = 1000, then lot is 0.1                 Examples2 : Balance 1000 USD, Volot = 400, then lot is 0.04                 Examples2 : Balance 400 USD, Volot = 400, then lot is 0.01                 Etc. Target Equity ==> The final equity target that you want to achieve How does the expert advisor work? The purpose of ea is to achieve the target
Heiken Ashi Plus MT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Heiken Ashi Plus is a trading tool in the form of an expert advisor. This EA works based on the change in the color of the Heiken Ashi candle. called a plus because there are additional indicators such as Moving Averages, Stochastic and RSI which you can combine its use with Heiken Ashi candles. Update V2 : Add Multi TimeFrames Features Explanation of EA parameters LotMethod   :  1 = Fixed Lot, 2 = RiskLot (Freeze of Balance), 3 = Martingale System TrailingStart   :  Trailing will activated af
Fractal Plus MT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Fractal Plus  is a trading tool in the form of an expert advisor. I n it there are 1 indicators that are position execution and 4 indicators that function as filters. You can choose whether each indicator is active or not, it can even be combined according to your trading needs. All filter indicators have multi timeframes options. Indicators as execution position: 1. Fractal 4 Indicators as Filter: 1. Moving Averages 2. Stochastic Oscillator 3. RSI 4. Alligator Parameter Information: - Lot Mo
SAR Cut Switch Hedge MT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Stop and Reverse Cut Switch Hedge based on  Parabolic SAR indicator. There are two setting in EA: 1. Cut Switch 2. Hedging Recommended settings: TimeFrames = H4 Risk = 0.1 Minimum Balance = 1.000 MaxToBep = 4 Main Parameter Description: - Hedging Mode False = Cut Switch True = Hedging - Max Martingale Level  = Lot / Volume will reset after "n" Losses - Risk = Based % of Balance -MaxOP to BEP = Target BEP will be active if there is a certain number op open position - Percent BEP
High Low BreakOut MT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
This expert advisor will make a pending order at a certain time, pending orders are made in the form of buying at the highest price and selling at the lowest price (in a predetermined time frame) you can make a pending order breakout at the highest and lowest prices according to your wishes, thus it can be used for the following strategies: - Asian Session BreakOut - European Session BreakOut - US Session Breakout - News Trading - Etc. Main parameter description Notes : order type 4 is not part
DojiExecutor
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Doji Executor is an expert advisor who works by opening a trading position after detecting a doji candle, according to the doji formation.  Continuation formation bull - doji - bull = buy bear - doji - bear = sell Reversal formation bear - doji - bull = buy bull - doji - bear = sell with this ea, you don't need to monitor the chart all day long just to find a doji candle Pair = all pair Time Frame = all time frame suitable for use with brokers who give rebate programs please test first in the
EngulfingInOBOS MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
EXPERT ADVISOR DESCRIPTION - Expert Advisor Engulfing in OBOS (Overbought Oversold) is an expert advisor consisting of a combined candle engulfing pattern and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. A Buy position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the oversold area, A sell position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the overbought area. - You can combine engulfing that form in certain timeframes with a signal stochast
Stochastic Crossover MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Description - Basically, EA will open position in case of cross between main line and signal line on stochastic.  - Unique to this EA, using the two pre-set stochastic so that the EA can open the trade position.  - The first stochastic determines the cross, while the second stochastic determines the overbought or oversold levels. Parameters Description - Volume_Lot => Number of lots determined from the balance percentage. Example Balance = 1.000 USD, Volume Lot = 100, Then lot i
Filter:
Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2023.06.11 20:26 
 

Needs control, does heavy counter positions but works.

acer56
196
acer56 2022.11.21 12:24 
 

Leider fehlen wichtige Features um den ea eine bessere Bewertung zu geben. Der Entwickler hat auf meine höflichen Fragen zum ea leider nach Wochen bisher nicht geantwortet!!

home099
69
home099 2021.05.15 13:00 
 

Erwin Rustandi 你好！ EA做的很棒，但我发现均线没有可以选择最高价，最低价的选项。 我很希望可以加上。因为默认收盘价的均线穿越蜡烛图的情况很多， 但是用最高价和最低价就比较少。 这样能减少信号，减少在整理时的开仓平仓信号。 希望能翻译准确！

Erwin Rustandi
35364
Reply from developer Erwin Rustandi 2021.05.16 12:34
okay, I will update it soon. Thank you.
Reply to review