Risk Trade Panel is a MetaTrader 5 utility Expert that helps you place and manage trades from a clear on-chart panel. It does not generate entry signals and does not run a grid or martingale. You decide when to buy or sell; the panel helps with sizing, stops, and position care. What it does - Lot by fixed size or by risk % of balance (or equity) versus SL distance - Market BUY / SELL with default SL and TP (points or absolute price) - Pending orders: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop - Break-even: move SL to entry (+ offset) when price reaches a trigger in points - Trailing: off, fixed points, or ATR-based - Partial close by percent of volume - Close all / close winners / close losers — scoped by magic and/or chart symbol - Optional hotkeys: B Buy, S Sell, C Close all, E Break-even, T Trail toggle, P Partial - Dark slate or light panel scheme; corner, size, and font are configurable Who it is for - Manual and semi-manual traders on hedging accounts (netting works with simpler multi-position semantics) - Anyone who wants risk-based lot sizing and quick stop management without an auto-trading strategy Requirements - MetaTrader 5 - Algo Trading enabled (green button) - Market open for successful order send / modify - Attach to the chart of the symbol you trade How to use 1. Attach RiskTradeManager to a chart. 2. Set lot mode (risk % or fixed), default SL/TP, magic, and filters. 3. Use the panel buttons (or hotkeys) to open, manage, and close. 4. Check the status line and the Experts / Journal log if an action fails. Notes - Not a signal product and not a fully automatic Expert Advisor strategy. - Past performance of manual setups is not a guarantee of future results. - Always verify stops and lot size on your broker’s symbol (digits, min lot, stop level) before live use. Feedback welcome. Reviews and comments help me build a better product — tell me what works for you and what to improve next.