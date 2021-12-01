AutomaticEquityManager

5

Description:

Automatic Equity Manager EA manages the whole account equity. You need to set it up on its own chart.

Parameters:

  • EquityGainPercent = 3 (This automatically closes all trades when your equity shows a gain of X percent.)

Author:

Happy Forex (Expert Advisor - your algorithm-driven profit, without stress or work)

Reviews 1
Bhekizitha Hopewell Ngcobo
318
Bhekizitha Hopewell Ngcobo 2022.11.27 14:53 
 

This a neat little utility that works well for risk management. I use it with signals that open multiple orders and take too long to lock in profits or closeout losses.

This a neat little utility that works well for risk management. I use it with signals that open multiple orders and take too long to lock in profits or closeout losses.

