SFT Easy Arrows

Arrow indicator for easy determination of trend estimates

All arrows remain in place and after closing the candle does not disappear.

Can send notifications to your phone or email

Works on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency

Suitable for working with binary options

Distinctive features

  • Does not redraw;
  • Defines trend changes;
  • Sends signals to a smartphone or email;
  • Advanced settings for fine tuning;
  • Works on all timeframes and on all symbols;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)
  • Suitable for manual trading and for developing advisors.

For more accurate inputs and additional confirmation signals can be used in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator Settings 

  • Period  - indicator period;
  • Rough tuning - rough adjustment of the indicator sensitivity;
  • Fine tuning (from 1 to 5) - fine tuning of the indicator sensitivity, allowable values from 1 to 5;
  • Chart Depth - the depth of the indicator on the chart;
  • Alert Message - display messages on the screen and sound confirmation of the signal;
  • Alert Email - sends signals to the mail, instructions for setting up the terminal here ;
  • Alert Mobile - sends to the phone, via the installed mobile terminal, instructions for setting up here ;

Trading Recommendations

  • When the red arrow appears, open Sell or Put (for options)
  • When the blue arrow appears, open Buy or Call (for options)
  • The trade direction should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.
  • Exit the transaction on the reverse signal or on the established SL and TP.
  • When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 SL.
  • Signals work well when combined with the free indicator SFT Horizontal Volume

There are other options, in the process of trading you can develop the most convenient tactics for you.

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods, see here:

Trading strategy with SFT Easy Arrows indicator


We wish you a stable and profitable trade.

Thank you for using our software.

If you like it, then do a good deed and share the link with your friends.

Not to miss the release of new useful programs for trading - add as a friend: SURE FOREX TRADING


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AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
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IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
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