Vol Scalping Hunter

The Vol Scalping Hunter Expert Advisor based on scalping areas with high volatility price.

The higher the volatility the greater the profit. Trading is conducted by pending orders with short stop loss.

It gives a small deposit drawdown.

ECN broker with low spread is recommended for this EA or broker with zero spread account and commission.





*Advantage Do not use the grid and martin.

*Setting

The EA can work on any financial instruments. For less risky trading, M1 time-frame is recommended, and only then M5





Points For Entry - Distance for put pending order from the current price

Min Lot Size - Min Lots of broker

Max Lot Size - Max Lots of broker

Max Spread - Max Spread for open order

Take Profit - Take Profit

Stop Loss - Stop Loss

Magic number - Magic number

Slippage - Slippage

Volatility Size - The size of hight volatility

Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop

Trailing Distance - Trailing Distance

Risk Percent - Percent Risk for calc volume lots. If it is zero then the Min Lots is taken Box_Alert - The notification on the screen Push_Alert - Push notification Email_Alert - Email notification

This EA is an open research project and is planned to be further improvements.



