Vol Scalping Hunter
The Vol Scalping Hunter Expert Advisor based on scalping areas with high volatility price.
The higher the volatility the greater the profit. Trading is conducted by pending orders with short stop loss.
It gives a small deposit drawdown.
ECN broker with low spread is recommended for this EA or broker with zero spread account and commission.
*Advantage
Do not use the grid and martin.
*Setting
The EA can work on any financial instruments. For less risky trading, M1 time-frame is recommended, and only then M5
Points For Entry - Distance for put pending order from the current price
Min Lot Size - Min Lots of broker
Max Lot Size - Max Lots of broker
Max Spread - Max Spread for open order
Take Profit - Take Profit
Stop Loss - Stop Loss
Magic number - Magic number
Slippage - Slippage
Volatility Size - The size of hight volatility
Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop
Trailing Distance - Trailing Distance
Risk Percent - Percent Risk for calc volume lots. If it is zero then the Min Lots is taken
Box_Alert - The notification on the screen
Push_Alert - Push notification
Email_Alert - Email notification
This EA is an open research project and is planned to be further improvements.
Очень интересный советник, даёт по истине огромный потенциал в торговле. Огромное спасибо автору за такой советник!