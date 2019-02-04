Vol Scalping Hunter

2.45

Vol Scalping Hunter 

The Vol Scalping Hunter Expert Advisor based on scalping areas with high volatility price.
The higher the volatility the greater the profit. Trading is conducted by pending orders with short stop loss.
It gives a small deposit drawdown.
ECN broker with low spread is recommended for this EA or broker with zero spread account and commission.

*Advantage

Do not use the grid and martin.


*Setting 

The EA can work on any financial instruments. For less risky trading, M1 time-frame is recommended, and only then M5


Points For Entry  - Distance for put pending order from the current price
Min Lot Size         - Min Lots of broker
Max Lot Size        - Max Lots of broker
Max Spread          - Max Spread for open order
Take Profit          - Take Profit
Stop Loss             - Stop Loss
Magic number      - Magic number
Slippage               - Slippage
Volatility Size      - The size of hight volatility
Trailing Stop        - Trailing Stop
Trailing Distance - Trailing Distance 

Risk Percent        - Percent Risk for calc volume lots. If it is zero then the Min Lots is taken

Box_Alert            - The notification on the screen

Push_Alert          -  Push  notification

Email_Alert         -  Email notification


This EA is an open research project and is planned to be further improvements.


Reviews 14
Uvarov Aleksey
123
Uvarov Aleksey 2019.02.24 13:27 
 

Очень интересный советник, даёт по истине огромный потенциал в торговле. Огромное спасибо автору за такой советник!

Владимир
19
Владимир 2019.02.21 18:32 
 

Отличный советник ! При правильных настройках и нормальном брокере выдает хорошие результаты!

KatyTrader32
19
KatyTrader32 2019.02.17 15:54 
 

Замечательная стратегия торговли, короткие сделки, быстрый профит. Есть уведомления, благодаря чему всегда в курсе о начале торговли. С нетерпением ждем новых разработок автора.

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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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Dani Rukmana
180
Dani Rukmana 2022.02.11 18:43 
 

didn't find the best setting. still lose

Daniel Strebel
743
Daniel Strebel 2022.02.01 16:20 
 

Nicht Brauchbar

Alexandr Gladkiy
2989
Alexandr Gladkiy 2019.08.15 15:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sala_webex
21
sala_webex 2019.04.11 22:44 
 

creo que eliminan comentarios, esto ya lo había descrito. alquile el primer mes después de ver el backtes tan bueno, pero he tenido que pararlo en apenas 5 días con operaciones rápidas perdía mas de un 25% de la cuenta, parece que el spread o algo en al broker lo distorsiona, lo he tenido el el vps de esta paltaforma y en fxchoice cuenta para robots de bajo spread. CUIDADO con dejarlo sin vigilancia. Lo lamento por la buena pinta que tiene.

chainsaw1de
166
chainsaw1de 2019.03.23 04:12 
 

Worked great on a demo account, but wiped out nearly 50% of a real account within a week.

may17mh
39
may17mh 2019.03.22 15:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Li Zhang
386
Li Zhang 2019.03.15 03:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Airmachine
219
Airmachine 2019.03.12 17:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

manodeiacanga
71
manodeiacanga 2019.03.11 18:12 
 

Não vale a pena alugar, perdi 50% de uma conta real. No back test foi bem, mas na real só deu prejuizo

BRADLEY PATRICK
1205
BRADLEY PATRICK 2019.03.09 00:36 
 

One big win was followed by a series of losses. This is an absolutely useless EA.

Uvarov Aleksey
123
Uvarov Aleksey 2019.02.24 13:27 
 

Очень интересный советник, даёт по истине огромный потенциал в торговле. Огромное спасибо автору за такой советник!

Владимир
19
Владимир 2019.02.21 18:32 
 

Отличный советник ! При правильных настройках и нормальном брокере выдает хорошие результаты!

KatyTrader32
19
KatyTrader32 2019.02.17 15:54 
 

Замечательная стратегия торговли, короткие сделки, быстрый профит. Есть уведомления, благодаря чему всегда в курсе о начале торговли. С нетерпением ждем новых разработок автора.

vladimir250273
280
vladimir250273 2019.02.07 22:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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