Estimation moving average without lag

The principle of the indicator.

              A simple moving average (SMA) with an averaging period (2n + 1) of bars is always obtained lagging by n bars. If SMA or other types of moving averages are the basis for making trading decisions, then their strong delay does not allow  to open positions in time and close positions, which leads to losses.            

              The Estimation moving average without lag (EMAWL) indicator calculates the non-lagging moving average, which is calculated at the points (Inf, n + 1) in the usual way, and at the points of the [n, 0] segment, where 0 is the last bar number, is algorithmically and there is a curvilinear sector (cover out the confidence interval) in which the line of the non-lagging moving average fits with the confidence level specified in the indicator settings. It is clear that the more the confidence probability value is taken (which by default is equal to 0.67), the wider the curvilinear sector of the confidence interval is obtained. If we take the confidence probability equal to zero, then the sector of the indicator readings at points [n, 0] will shrink to a curve, which will pass through the most probable values ​​of the non-lagging average. Statistical studies show that the price around the non-remaining average is distributed according to the Laplace law. Knowledge of the distribution law and the algorithm for calculating the most likely non-lagging average on the [n, 0] segment allow us to calculate the confidence interval sector.

 

 

Trade using the Estimation moving average without lag indicator.

              If the lower border of the figure sector of the EMAWL indicator moves to the up, then there is an uptrend and you need to open positions on Buy. If the upper boundary of the curvilinear sector of the EMAWL indicator is oriented downwards, then there is a downward trend and you need to open positions on Sell. In such cases, you can be sure of the correctness of the established trend direction with the confidence level set in the indicator settings. If the upper limit of the figure sector of the EMAWL indicator moves to the up, and the lower limit moves down, then there is a flat, which serves as a signal for closing trend positions.

 

Indicator settings.

  • Price type  - applied price. Values: Close price, Open price, High price, Low price, Median price  ((high + low)/2 - default),  Typical price ((high + low + close)/3),    Weighted  price  ((high + low + 2*close)/4). 
  • The averaging method   - averaging method. Values:  Simple (default), Exponential, Smoothed,  Linear  weighted.
  • The averaging period    -  averaging period. Any integer (21 by default).
  • Confidence probability  - Values:   from 0  to  0.999 (0.67 by default).
  • Global shift - Global shift to start calculating indicator readings.  Values: any integer (0 by default). 
  • Paint over the confidence interval? -  Values:  true  (by default),  false.
  • Color of the line.  The color of the indicator line and its figure sector.


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Santi Dankamjad
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
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The Identify Trend indicator, using fairly simple but robust filtering methods (based on the moving median – algorithm XM )  and more complex algorithms (XC, XF, XS, four types of non-lagging moving averages   SMAWL, EMAWL,  SSMAWL, LWMAWL ) developed by the author , allows determined (1) the beginning of a true trend movement very precisely and, most importantly, with a small delay, and (2) identifying the flat. Such an indicator can be used for trading scalper strategies as well
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Firstly , the script estimates how many Mx bars of the chart (on which this script is applied) the future trend will most likely continue and what is its quality. Secondly (and most importantly), the script is an auxiliary tool for the extremely mathematically advanced and extremely effective ScientificTrade indicator in trading. The script calculates the optimal averaging period, which is also equal to Mx, of the ScientificTrade indicator, which gives the maximum profit according to the strate
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Aleksey Ivanov
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The Signal Envelopes   indicator uses the robust filtering method based on: (1) the moving median Buff0 = <Median> = (Max {x} + Min {x}) / 2 and (2) the averaging algorithm developed by the author Buff1 = <(<Median> ) ^ (- 3)> * (<Median>) ^ 4  based on the moving median. The Signal Envelopes   indicator allows you to most accurately and with the minimum possible delay set the beginning of a new trend.  The Signal Envelopes indicator can be used both for trading according to scalpe
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PDP indicator is used for: defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations; defining the channel change moment. Operation principles and features PDP analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and mov
Signal Bands
Aleksey Ivanov
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Signal Bands is a sensitive and convenient indicator, which performs deep statistical processing of information. It allows to see on one chart (1) the price trend, (2) the clear price channel and (3) latent signs of trend change. The indicator can be used on charts of any periods, but it is especially useful for scalping due to its high sensitivity to the current market state. The functions of the indicator : First, the Signal Bands indicator draws channels into which all price fluctuations exa
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Iterative Moving Average – IMA.   IMA is obtained by correcting the usual   MA.   The correction consists in addition   to MA averaged difference between the time series (X) and its MA, i.e.   IMA(X)=MA(X) + MA ( Х -MA(X)). Correction is done in several iterations (and, exactly, 2 iterations in this indicator) and with a change in the averaging period.               As a result, the time-series points begin to cluster around (on all sides) of the getting   IMA and with a smaller de
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Aleksey Ivanov
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Structure of the indicator.               The Cunning crocodile indicator consists of three moving averages (applied to the price   Median price   = (high + low)/2 ) :   1) the usual MA ( SMA , EMA , SMMA ,   LWMA )  or the mean <X> of the process X and her two generalizations 2) <XF> = <X / <X >> * <X> and 3) <XS> = <X * <X >> / <X> with the same averaging period. All three curves intersect at common points that (such an intersection in which the cunning crocodile, unlike the usual one, "never
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The Sensitive Signal ( SS ) indicator, using the filtering methods  (which includes cluster multicurrency analysis) developed by the author, allows, with a high degree of probability, to establish the beginning of the true (filtered from interference - random price walks) trend movement. It is clear that such an indicator is very effective for trading on the currency exchange , where signals are highly distorted by random noise. The filtration developed by the author is carried out
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Aleksey Ivanov
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I present an indicator for professionals. ProfitMACD is very similar to classic MACD in appearance and its functions . However, ProfitMACD is based on completely new algorithms (for example, it has only one averaging period) and is more robust, especially on small timeframes, since it filters random price walks. The classic MACD indicator (Moving Average Convergence / Divergence) is a very good indicator following the trend, based on the ratio between two moving averages, namely the EM
Strong Trend Flat Signal
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of the indicator.               The Strong Trend Flat Signal (STFS) indicator is the intersection of two, developed by the author, non-lagging moving averages with averaging periods 21 and 63.               A simple moving average (SMA) with an averaging period (2n + 1) of bars is always obtained lagging by n bars. If SMA or other types of moving averages are the basis for making trading decisions, then their strong delay does not allow  to open positions in time and close positio
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Aleksey Ivanov
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Indicators
The principle of the indicator.               The StatChannel ( SC ) indicator is a development of the Bollinger Bands indicator ( ВВ ).  BB is a moving average, on both sides of which two lines are drawn, separated from it by standard deviations std multiplied by the corresponding coefficient. At the same time, a moving average with an averaging period (2n + 1) bars is always obtained lagging behind n bars.  Sliding std is also lagging behind on n bars, also calculated by (2n + 1) points. Such
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
Introduction.             The indicator predicts the price in accordance with the prevailing trend  and its own small statistical price fluctuations around this trend. At the same time, in StatPredict , you need to set the time horizon of the forecasted events, which is set by the parameter settings of the “ Length of forecast in bars ” indicator and determined by the characteristic time scale of the current   trend, which is best measured by the ProfitMACD indicator or by the previous price co
Asummetry
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of the indicator.                             The Asummetry  indicator allows you to predict the beginning of a change in the direction of trends, long before their visual appearance on the price chart.               The author statistically revealed that before changing the direction of the trend, the probability distribution function of the price is made as asymmetric as possible. More precisely, the price movement in any direction always pulls sideways the function of its dist
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
Indicator is used for: defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations; defining the channel change moment.   Operation principles and features Indicator analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and m
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Aleksey Ivanov
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The Identify Market State   indicator allows you to set the beginning of a new trends and pullbacks on an existing trend. This indicator can be used both for trading on scalper strategies and for long-term trading strategies.               The indicator is based on the 14 periodic DeMarker   indicator and the 8 periodic simple moving average from this indicator. Statistical studies have shown that the sharp peaks of the DeMarker   indicator curve when they drop below its minimum li
Profit Trade
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of constructing indicator lines .               Profit Trade  indicator is very effective for trading. Profit Trade  is a deep development of the well-known Donchian channel  indicator. The upper (BlueViolet color) Dup and the lower (IndianRed) Ddn lines of the indicator are constructed in the same way as in the Donchian channel , based on the highest (high of High) and lowest (low of Low) prices for the previous n1 = 20 periods. The middle line (Gold) Dm is constructed in the sam
Signal Channel
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of constructing indicator lines and their meaning .               The Signal Channel   indicator uses a robust filtering method based on two moving medians applicable to the High and Low prices, i.e. the lines <High> and <Low>, where <..> is the sign of linear averaging, which are shifted by certain values ​​in an uptrend and by opposite values ​​in a downtrend, which allows you to get a narrow channel, approximately outlining each bar. Sharp kinks of the lines of such a channel a
Robust Filter
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Robust filter   indicator is based on the robust filtering algorithm developed by the author using the multi-period averaged moving median. The algorithm for this averaging is shown in the last screenshot.                The indicator calculates and shows: 1. The direction of the trend; 2. Entry and exit points of positions; 3. StopLoss   lines calculated from current price probability distributions and selected probability of closing an order by StopLoss before the trend revers
Absolute price
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
This   indicator is intended for professionals assessing fundamental market trends.  This indicator calculates the index of any instrument and analyzes it.              The index of the state currency shows the real purchasing power of this currency, and the dynamics of this index shows the dynamics of the economic state of the corresponding state. An analysis of the indices of both currencies included in a currency pair makes it much more reliable to identify the trend of this cur
Multicurrency Trend Detector
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The Multicurrency Trend Detector ( MTD ) indicator allows you to immediately and on one chart on a selected time interval (extending from a zero bar to a bar set in the settings by the value horizon) determine the presence, direction and strength of trends in all major currencies, as well as assess the reliability of these trends.               This is achieved by calculating indices (non-relative purchasing power) of eight major currencies, namely: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZ
StatZigZag
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The StatZigZag  indicator looks like a regular ZigZag , but is built on the basis of completely different algorithms. The StatZigZag  indicator is a broken line built from segments of regression lines of different lengths, the beginning of each of which comes from the end of the previous segment. Each regression segment is built until the variance or spread of price around it begins to exceed a certain critical value, after which the construction of this segment ends and the constr
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Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Velocity of price change   ( VP ) indicator shows the average rate of price change at those characteristic time intervals where this rate was approximately constant. The robust algorithm used in VP   to smooth out the price from its random jumps, ensures the reliability of the indicator reading, which does not react to simple price volatility and its insignificant movements.             The indicator allows you to track trends and the moments of their reversals , during which t
Casual Channel
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The trends that you see on the charts are not always trends or, more precisely, trends on which you can make money. The point is that there are two kinds of trends:  1)   true trends that are caused by fundamental economic reasons that are stable and, therefore, can provide a reliable profit for the trader;  2)  and there are false trend sections that only look like a trend and arise due to chains of random events - moving the price (mainly) in one direction. These false trend sec
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Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Quality trend indicator expresses the ratio of the strength of a trend or the speed of its growth (fall) to the degree of its noisiness or a certain norm of amplitudes of chaotic fluctuations of a growing (falling) price. The position of the indicator line above zero shows an increasing trend, below zero - a falling trend, the fluctuation of the indicator line near zero shows a flat. If the indicator line begins to fluctuate rapidly around zero and approach it, then this indica
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