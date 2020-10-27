Simple Trend Follower

This is a simple trend indicator. It draws the arrows live and shows when the potential trend starts or ends. It is separated by my indicator for positions on the trend direction Cross MAs Trend Entry, so that you can use it practice with it and get more familiar with my strategies.

Note: the indicator does not redraw arrows, it works absolutely live and for every period and simbol ( it is most optimized for M5 )


It has simple input parameters, the default values are optimized for M5 for most of the symbols, but you can always optimize it for your strategies.

  • How many previous bars to calculate on load
  • Maximum shadow for trend bar ( it will skip bars on which the close shadow is below this number )
  • Distance from close of the bar and MA value ( it will skip bars where the distance between their close and MA value is below this number )
  • MA period
  • MA shift
  • MA method ( I prefer exponential )
  • MA price
  • Distance to display the arrow
  • Bull trend color
  • Bear trend color
  • Arrow size
  • End trend text size
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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