Simple Trend Follower

This is a simple trend indicator. It draws the arrows live and shows when the potential trend starts or ends. It is separated by my indicator for positions on the trend direction Cross MAs Trend Entry, so that you can use it practice with it and get more familiar with my strategies.

Note: the indicator does not redraw arrows, it works absolutely live and for every period and simbol ( it is most optimized for M5 )







It has simple input parameters, the default values are optimized for M5 for most of the symbols, but you can always optimize it for your strategies.