Iterative Moving Average – IMA. IMA is obtained by correcting the usual MA. The correction consists in addition to MA averaged difference between the time series (X) and its MA, i.e. IMA(X)=MA(X) + MA (Х-MA(X)). Correction is done in several iterations (and, exactly, 2 iterations in this indicator) and with a change in the averaging period.

As a result, the time-series points begin to cluster around (on all sides) of the getting IMA and with a smaller delay than around the usual MA. Therefore, IMA is a more effective tool for manual and automatic trading than all types of conventional MA (SMA, EMA, SSMA, LMA). Formulas for IMA are given in the last screenshot.

Indicator Settings.

