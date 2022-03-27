The Quality trend indicator expresses the ratio of the strength of a trend or the speed of its growth (fall) to the degree of its noisiness or a certain norm of amplitudes of chaotic fluctuations of a growing (falling) price. The position of the indicator line above zero shows an increasing trend, below zero - a falling trend, the fluctuation of the indicator line near zero shows a flat. If the indicator line begins to fluctuate rapidly around zero and approach it, then this indicates the imminent beginning of a trend movement. Quite often, an increase in the noise of even a rapidly growing trend or an increase in volatility indicates upcoming changes in the market, in particular, the end of the corresponding trend movement. Consequently, if the readings of an indicator with a high quality factor value suddenly start to decrease, then this indicates the imminent end of the corresponding trend movement. Therefore, the indicator readings are often leading and show the near end of a trend movement with a transition to a flat or even a change in the direction of the trend movement. All these useful indicator options are shown in the screenshots.





The algorithm of this indicator is presented in the article

The indicator does not lag behind and does not redraw.



