17 March 2019, 21:46
Szymon Palczynski
Szymon Palczynski
We encourage you to study EA on its own until you know the tendencies of how it behaves relative to price movement.


The straightforward, versatile tool that any investor can use.


Important

Also, make sure to test and optimize Expert Advisor parameters for your specific broker. The EA optimal parameters for the same symbols can differ with different brokers.



It can be is impossible to find strategies that will work well in all market environments and it works always.

Why?

From a mathematical point of view the amount of price bars combinations is endless.
“History never repeats itself but it rhymes,” said Mark Twain 


Who Can Use Spider Bot?
Beginners and experienced Forex traders may benefit from software to make their trading decisions.

What you should know about Spider Bot?


Here we go! 


Inputs


Information on chart





Information Off (Alt+1)



Information On (Alt+2)






TF (timeframe)


Start


...you can trade with the setting to Off

If


Open the first order or set a pending order, the rest is to be done by the advisor according.



Examples:

semi-automatic trade

with 

Simply The Best Pro


with 

Center of Gravity v 3.00 home

or

Center of Gravity Modification

Center of Gravity Modification





Entering the market

 You can combine and add Trend

Not optimized default settings defaults



First strategy

Non Stop (high risk)

Non Stop + Trend (medium risk)

The required experience on the market


Second strategy

Momentum

Based on the Momentum indicator



Third strategy

Fibo 1.61

Fibo 2.61


Opening the position


if(Close[1]>161 && Open[1]<161 && 161>100) 

sell

if(Close[1]<161 && Open[1]>161 && 161<100)

buy

and

if(Close[1]>261 && Open[1]<261 && 261>100) 

sell

if(Close[1]<261 && Open[1]>261 && 261<100)

buy



Fourth strategy

Bands




if(Close[1]>MODE_UPPER && Open[1]<MODE_UPPER

sell

if(Close[1]<MODE_LOWER && Open[1]>MODE_LOWER)

buy




Fifth strategy

Candles

See https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15339#  (AMD statistic - Free)



Opening the position if numer=4 (D1)




Sixth strategy

ATR



Seven strategy

RSI



Trend



Price Action

Trend based on the indicator ZigZag

for(int x=0;x<=3;x++){


             if(ZigZag(x,period)>ZigZag(x+2,period) && ZigZag(x,period)>ZigZag(x+1,period)){uptrend}
             
     
             if(ZigZag(x,period)<ZigZag(x+2,period) && ZigZag(x,period)<ZigZag(x+1,period)){downtrend}

         

   

       



Range

Trend based on the range


uptrend = blue price (on chart) + Period (at the time in pips)

downtrend = green price (on chart) - Period (at the time in pips)





Trend Period

for Price Action and Range



TF Trend

 the choice of Time Frame for trend



Spread

for 5 digits 2.5 not 25




Slippage 



Magic Number

The Expert uses the magic numer to identify its trades



Stop Loss

Stop Loss in pips



Take Profit

TakeProfit in pips

for the first order





Average + Take Profit 1

average order price + Take Profit (trades<5)


Average + Take Profit 2

average order price + Take Profit (trades>=5)






Lots

initial lot


Max Lots

maximum volume


Multiplier

for

MN1, MN2 and Recovery


What is important !


                 

  1.2, 1.3... multiplier to increase  your lot size (MN1)

1.2, 1.3... multiplier to reduce  your lot size (MN2)

1.2, 1.3... multiplier to increase  your lot size (Recovery)



Reduction

after gradual closure, the lots reduction

0-100%


MN2 only




Run

Profit for Run One

What is Run?

Partial closing of the grid for the final profit (Profit for Run One)

maybe on an example:


Start Run

Balance = 10000 USD

Profit for Run One = 20 USD 

First partial closure

What we have?

-36.70+34.52 = - 2.18

No required $ 20

continue…


Next partial closure

What we have?

-70.31+54.27 = - 16.04

No required $ 20

continue…



Next partial closure

What we have?

-103.71+79.44 = - 24.27

No required $ 20

continue…




Next partial closure

What we have?

-58.57+86.59 = 28.02

Required $ 20? Yes!!!

continue…




We close the rest of the orders

and here is the result

+20.83 USD





ATR

 

open position if ATR < X pips


Stepper

quantity positions without the multiplier 1=1+multiplier; 2=1+1+multiplier etc


PipStep

the minimum distance between orders


Max Trades

the maximum number of position



Activation after

quantity positions without gradual closure


Close Bar

 

if false

Bid>red price on chart = closing of long positions

Ask<red price on chart = closing of short positions



if true


Close[1]>red price on chart = closing of long positions

Close[1]<red price on chart = closing of short positions

or 

Close[1]=Take Profit on chart




First Close

closing the positions (first)


Last Close

closing the positions (last)


There are still

leave open positions


First Close = 3

Last Close = 3

There are still = 0



First Close = 1

Last Close = 1

There are still = 4




First Close = 2

Last Close = 1

There are still = 4




if Select MN=Recovery


Max Take Profit (recalculation)


maximum Take Profit for orders (when there is a loss)


How does this work?


Please see the file below 


Spider Bot Pro




Files:
spider_recovery.gif  10104 kb