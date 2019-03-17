







We encourage you to study EA on its own until you know the tendencies of how it behaves relative to price movement.





The straightforward, versatile tool that any investor can use.





Important Also, make sure to test and optimize Expert Advisor parameters for your specific broker. The EA optimal parameters for the same symbols can differ with different brokers.









It can be is impossible to find strategies that will work well in all market environments and it works always.

Why?

From a mathematical point of view the amount of price bars combinations is endless.

“History never repeats itself but it rhymes,” said Mark Twain





Who Can Use Spider Bot?

Beginners and experienced Forex traders may benefit from software to make their trading decisions.

What you should know about Spider Bot?





Here we go!





Inputs





Information on chart

















Information Off (Alt+1)









Information On (Alt+2)





















TF (timeframe)







Start





...you can trade with the setting to Off

If





Open the first order or set a pending order, the rest is to be done by the advisor according.









Examples:

semi-automatic trade



with

Simply The Best Pro





with

Center of Gravity v 3.00 home ( available on request after adding ratings in the Reviews section https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36338)

or

Center of Gravity Modification

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19698

















Entering the market

You can combine and add Trend

Not optimized default settings defaults











First strategy

Non Stop (high risk)

Non Stop + Trend (medium risk)

The required experience on the market







Second strategy

Momentum

Based on the Momentum indicator











Third strategy

Fibo 1.61

Fibo 2.61





Opening the position





if(Close[1]>161 && Open[1]<161 && 161>100)

sell

if(Close[1]<161 && Open[1]>161 && 161<100)

buy

and

if(Close[1]>261 && Open[1]<261 && 261>100)

sell

if(Close[1]<261 && Open[1]>261 && 261<100)

buy









Fourth strategy

Bands













if(Close[1]>MODE_UPPER && Open[1]<MODE_UPPER )

sell

if(Close[1]<MODE_LOWER && Open[1]>MODE_LOWER)

buy













Fifth strategy

Candles

See https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15339# (AMD statistic - Free)









Opening the position if numer=4 (D1)













Sixth strategy

ATR









Seven strategy

RSI









Trend











Price Action

Trend based on the indicator ZigZag

for(int x=0;x<=3;x++){



if(ZigZag(x,period)>ZigZag(x+2,period) && ZigZag(x,period)>ZigZag(x+1,period)){uptrend}





if(ZigZag(x,period)<ZigZag(x+2,period) && ZigZag(x,period)<ZigZag(x+1,period)){downtrend}











Range

Trend based on the range





uptrend = blue price (on chart) + Period (at the time in pips)

downtrend = green price (on chart) - Period (at the time in pips)

















Trend Period

for Price Action and Range









TF Trend

the choice of Time Frame for trend









Spread

for 5 digits 2.5 not 25













Slippage











Magic Number

The Expert uses the magic numer to identify its trades









Stop Loss

Stop Loss in pips









Take Profit

TakeProfit in pips

for the first order

















Average + Take Profit 1

average order price + Take Profit (trades<5)





Average + Take Profit 2

average order price + Take Profit (trades>=5)





















Lots

initial lot





Max Lots

maximum volume





Multiplier

for

MN1, MN2 and Recovery





What is important !





1.2, 1.3... multiplier to increase your lot size (MN1) 1.2, 1.3... multiplier to reduce your lot size (MN2) 1.2, 1.3... multiplier to increase your lot size (Recovery)









Reduction

after gradual closure, the lots reduction



0-100%



MN2 only













Run Profit for Run One

What is Run?

Partial closing of the grid for the final profit (Profit for Run One)

maybe on an example:





Start Run

Balance = 10000 USD

Profit for Run One = 20 USD

First partial closure

What we have?

-36.70+34.52 = - 2.18

No required $ 20

continue…







Next partial closure

What we have?

-70.31+54.27 = - 16.04

No required $ 20

continue…









Next partial closure

What we have?

-103.71+79.44 = - 24.27

No required $ 20

continue…













Next partial closure

What we have?

-58.57+86.59 = 28.02

Required $ 20? Yes!!!

continue…













We close the rest of the orders



and here is the result



+20.83 USD

















ATR

open position if ATR < X pips





Stepper

quantity positions without the multiplier 1=1+multiplier; 2=1+1+multiplier etc





PipStep

the minimum distance between orders





Max Trades

the maximum number of position









Activation after

quantity positions without gradual closure





Close Bar





if false

Bid>red price on chart = closing of long positions

Ask<red price on chart = closing of short positions









if true





Close[1]>red price on chart = closing of long positions

Close[1]<red price on chart = closing of short positions

or

Close[1]=Take Profit on chart













First Close

closing the positions (first)





Last Close

closing the positions (last)





There are still

leave open positions





First Close = 3

Last Close = 3

There are still = 0











First Close = 1

Last Close = 1

There are still = 4













First Close = 2

Last Close = 1

There are still = 4













if Select MN=Recovery







Max Take Profit (recalculation)





maximum Take Profit for orders (when there is a loss)





How does this work?





Please see the file below







Spider Bot Pro











