The algorithm of the adviser calculates zones of consolidation of the price and the most tentative variants of price movements.





Due to the unique method of determining candlestick patterns in the near past, a trade expert adapts to changing market conditions with minimal delay. This allows you to trust the adviser to work offline for quite a long time without the need for frequent monitoring.





The Expert Advisor was developed in the conditions of "floating" delay in the execution of trade orders and with a real spread.





Each position has a stop loss and take profit. Built-in trailing stop controls each position.





Advisor corresponds to the FIFO.





Methods of averaging and increasing the lot are ABSENT.

Recommended trading tools - 15m: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD.

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