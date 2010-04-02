OrionMT5
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
The algorithm of the adviser calculates zones of consolidation of the price and the most tentative variants of price movements.
Due to the unique method of determining candlestick patterns in the near past, a trade expert adapts to changing market conditions with minimal delay. This allows you to trust the adviser to work offline for quite a long time without the need for frequent monitoring.
The Expert Advisor was developed in the conditions of "floating" delay in the execution of trade orders and with a real spread.
Each position has a stop loss and take profit. Built-in trailing stop controls each position.
Advisor corresponds to the FIFO.
Methods of averaging and increasing the lot are ABSENT.
Recommended trading tools - 15m: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD.
Settings:
- MaxRisk - Parameter for the calculation of the trading lot (money management);
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If if MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- SAR-step - SAR indicator step;
- Trailing-stop on / off - Ability to disable the trailing stop;
- Trailing start - start trailing stop;
- First Trailing Level - The first level of stop loss for a trailing stop;
- Trailing step - step trailing stop;
- Use the adviser's working time? - The use of trading time;
- The hour of commencement of trade - Hour start trading;
- Minute of commencement of trade - Minute to start trading;
- Hour of the end of trade - Hour of the end of trade;
- Minute of the end of trade - Minute of the end of the trade;
- Comment to orders - Comment to orders;
- Slippage - Maximum slippage;
- Max Spread - Maximum Spread;
- Magic Number - The magic number for distinguishing your orders.